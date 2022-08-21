Video
Rayo Vallecano defeat Espanyol in bad-tempered Liga clash

Published : Sunday, 21 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

MADRID, AUG 20: Rayo Vallecano beat Espanyol 2-0 as both sides ended with 10 men in a bad-tempered game in Spain's La Liga on Friday, as Rayo went provisionally top on four points from two games.
Madrid outfit Rayo held Barcelona to a stalemate at the Nou Camp last week, and on Friday Andoni Iraola's high energy side took all three points from Barca's city-rivals.
Isi Palazon smacked home the opener from outside the box on 40 minutes, while Senegalese midfielder Pathe Ciss tapped home from a corner on the hour to make it 2-0.
Rayo defender Florian Lejeune was sent off after just 16 minutes after a second yellow card in two minutes, while Espanyol defender Sergio Gomez was red carded for a violent foul on the half hour. Iraola brought on veteran Radamel Falcao as a late substitute and while lively, was twice caught offside.    -AFP


