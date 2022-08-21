Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 August, 2022, 4:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Plea penalty sends Gladbach top in Germany

Published : Sunday, 21 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

BERLIN, AUG 20: A first-half penalty by French forward Alassane Plea sent Borussia Moenchengladbach to the top of the Bundesliga with a 1-0 win over Hertha Berlin on Friday.
Gladbach, coached by former Norwich manager Daniel Farke, have seven points from three games.
However, their stay at the top will likely be brief with champions Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, both with a perfect six points from two matches so far, still to play this weekend.
"I'm really happy with the 1-0 win. We created a lot against a compact Berlin side," said Farke.
"For us every point is worth its weight in gold."
Plea had already rattled the woodwork in the opening 10 minutes to give Hertha an early warning.
It was Plea who then opened the scoring after 35 minutes, converting a penalty awarded when Maximilian Mittelstad was penalised for handling a cross from Lars Stindl.
The goal was tough on Hertha keeper Oliver Christensen who had pulled off a succession of impressive early saves.
For 29-year-old Plea, it was his first goal of the season.
Hertha's Dodi Lukebakio and Wilfried Kanga both had shots on target in the opening 45 minutes without success.
The Berlin side were reduced to 10 men in the 70th minute when Filip Uremovic handled the ball in the area and the Croatian centre-half was red-carded.
However, instead of Plea, this time Jonas Hofmann stepped up to take the spotkick which was comfortably saved by Christensen.
Despite a second defeat of the Bundesliga season, Hertha at least were relieved to see Marco Richter back in the match-day squad just five weeks after being treated for testicular cancer.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Warholm storms back to form as Bol seals Euro double
Tuchel in talks over extending contract at Chelsea
Rayo Vallecano defeat Espanyol in bad-tempered Liga clash
Plea penalty sends Gladbach top in Germany
Medvedev returns to final four in Cincinnati, Rybakina out
Man Utd agree to sign Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro
South Africa thrash England in first Test
Hasan Mahmud injured, doubtful for Asia Cup


Latest News
Tea workers reject Tk25 wage hike, vow to continue movement
Fakhrul calls for unbreakable unity to restore democracy
Need each other’s cooperation to ensure peaceful, stable, secure neighbourhood: Doraiswami
Russian crops, fertiliser must move 'unimpeded': UN chief
Finland asks: Can a prime minister party like a rock star?
AL has no lords abroad: Quader
Ex-Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa applies for US green card: Report
None did what Sheikh Hasina has done for Islam: Hasan
FM's remarks reflect PM's wishes: Rizvi
Govt can’t evade responsibility for Momen’s comments: GM Quader
Most Read News
BCL leader ‘beats’ RU student, ‘snatches’ money
Suu Kyi could return home after verdicts
Finnish PM reveals she has taken drug test
Putin: Russia to allow inspectors to visit nuclear plant
Ten dead in Somalia hotel attack
Huawei launches its largest-ever regional Seeds for the Future Program
Chelsea boss given one-game ban after Spurs red card
Urgent actions needed to address abnormal price hike
Climate change drought, food, insecurity and violence against women
Two held with Phensedyl in Kurigram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft