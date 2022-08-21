Hasan Mahmud injured, doubtful for Asia Cup

Bangladesh rising speedster Hasan Mahmud sustained injury again on Saturday after one month of his return from yearlong injury gap.

He sustained ankle niggle during fielding practice in the morning of the first day's practice for the forthcoming Asia Cup. He left the ground immediately for an x-ray and will remain in rest for next two days.

"When players are started to do well then the injury comes, which is very frustrating," Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud Sujon told journalists on Saturday during team practice session at Mirpur. "We can't say anything officially right now, but possibly will miss the Asia Cup".

The BCB's chief physio Debashish Chowdhury however, informed that the injury is not so serious and they'll take decision after two days. He said, "We've got the x-ray report and found nothing wrong. The lump on ankle doesn't go down. So. He'll be in two-day rest".

"If the lump doesn't decrease then we'll go for an MRI after two days and only then we'll be able to ascertain whether he'll play in the Asia Cup or not," he clarified.

During Zimbabwe tour, Mahmud played two ODIs and one T20i match, when he scalped five wickets in together.

Bangladesh team will depart home for the UAE on August 23 to take part in the Asia Cup and will play their first match on August 30 against Afghanistan.











