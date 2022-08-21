Video
India win ODI series against Zimbabwe

Published : Sunday, 21 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

India's Kuldeep Yadav (L) is watched by non-striking batsman Zimbabwe's Sean Williams (2R) and umpire Adrian Holdstock (R) as he delivers a ball during the second one day international (ODI) cricket match between Zimbabwe and India at The Harare Sports Club in Harare on August 20, 2022. photo: AFP

India's Kuldeep Yadav (L) is watched by non-striking batsman Zimbabwe's Sean Williams (2R) and umpire Adrian Holdstock (R) as he delivers a ball during the second one day international (ODI) cricket match between Zimbabwe and India at The Harare Sports Club in Harare on August 20, 2022. photo: AFP

HARARE, AUG 20: Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson struck an unbeaten 43 to guide India to a five-wicket victory on Saturday and a series win after the second of three one-day internationals in Harare.
Zimbabwe made a modest 161 after losing the toss and India recovered from losing skipper KL Rahul leg before for one to reach 167-5 with 146 balls remaining.
The result relegates the third match on Monday to a dead rubber, but Zimbabwe will be encouraged after putting up a much better show than two days ago, when they suffered a 10-wicket hiding.
Batting at number six, Samson faced 39 deliveries over 51 minutes and smashed four sixes and three fours.
Opener Shikhar Dhawan and fellow top-order batsman Shubman Gill contributed 33 runs each as India recovered from 5-1 to eventually finish comfortable winners.  
Vice-captain Dhawan struck four fours in a brisk innings while the more cautious Gill notched six fours.
Luke Jongwe was the most successful Zimbabwe bowler, taking the wickets of Gill and Ishan Kishan for the loss of 33 runs in four overs.
The unbeaten 43 and three catches earned Samson the player of the match award and the wicketkeeper said he enjoyed his time in front of the stumps.
"I took three catches but I missed a stumping -- as wicketkeepers we are used to being told about things we did not do well," he said.
"I really enjoy wicketkeeping and contributing to this win. In this match the fast bowlers picked the length much quicker and I really enjoyed that.
Rahul said: "We bat deep and it is good for some of the guys to get time in the middle. We were not nervous despite my early, cheap dismissal.
"I wanted to get some runs but it did not happen. Hopefully in the next game I will be more successful.
"The Zimbabwe bowlers came hard at us, they are big, tall, strong boys, and created a good challenge for us batters."
India won the toss, chose to field for the second successive match and Shardul Thakur took three wickets as India bowled Zimbabwe out in 38.1 overs.
The medium-fast bowler replaced Deepak Chahar in the only change from the team that won the first match by 10 wickets.
Rahul did not reveal the reason for leaving out Chahar, who had taken three wickets on Thursday and won the player of the match award. Thakur, known as the Paighar Express after the town north of Mumbai where he was born, captured the wickets of opener Innocent Kaia, captain Regis Chakabva and Jongwe.
The prized wicket of Sikandar Raza, who hit two centuries in a ODI series victory over Bangladesh this month, fell to Kuldeep Yadav after the Pakistan-born batsman scored 16.    -AFP


