

Medal-winning archery team given a warm reception at airport













The national archery team that won a silver and two bronze medals in the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games at Konya in Trkiye were given a warm reception on the archers' arrival at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Saturday. The 15-member Bangladesh archery contingent was given a reception by Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) acting secretary general Ashikur Rahman Miku on the day. While most of the athletes of different sporting disciplines disappointed the nation, the country's archers won three medals, one silver and two bronze from the international event. photo: BAF