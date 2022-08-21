Video
Sunday, 21 August, 2022
Sports

Second Div Football

East End Club, Somaj Kolyan won Saturday matches

Published : Sunday, 21 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

East End Club and Somaj Kolyan and Krira Sangsad Mugda won their respective matches in the Bashundhara Group 2nd Division Football League 2021-22 on Saturday at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium, Kamalapur in Dhaka.
In the first match, East End Club outplayed Victoria Sporting Club in a 3-0 match. The winners became a ten-man unit after their key player Emon Barua was handed his second yellow card, equivalent to a red card.
Striker Noor Nobi Samrat score the team's first goal in the 8th minute while Hasan Chowdhury found the net in the 79th minute and Lokkhon Chandra Barman hit the net in the added time.
In the other match, Somaj Kolyan and Krira Sangsad Mugda defeated Friends Social Welfare Organisation by a 3-2 margin. Shawon opened the net for Friends Social Welfare Organisation in the 24th minute. But Munna Biswas levelled the margin for the opponents soon in the 27th minute.
Though Badhon Kanti Shil took the second lead for Friends Social Welfare Organisation scoring just before the short whistle, Al Amin equalised the margin for Somaj Kolyan and Krira Sangsad netting one in the 57th minute.
Finally, Atikur Rahman Atik scored the match-winning goal for Somaj Kolyan and Krira Sangsad in the 76th minute. The opponents could not level merging till the long whistle.







« PreviousNext »

