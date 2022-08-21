

Expecting change overnight means living in fool's paradise: Shakib

"If I think that I'll change everything in a day or two or somebody will come in and change everything, then we are actually living in the fool's paradise," Shakib told while he was inaugurating a showroom of a business house in the capital on Saturday.

"But if you think practically, then any development in the team after three months when we'll play in World Cup, will be our actual development," he added.

Bangladesh's T20i stat is very disappointing and Shakib revealed that they want to start from the beginning. In this regard he said, "This is the format in which we probably played first in 2006. But since then we couldn't do well except the final of the Asia Cup. So, we are clearly lagging behind and we have no alternative but starting from the very beginning."

"When a baby starts walking, steps become very tough and things become easy gradually. I hope that we'll be able to progress step by step like a kid and gradually we'll be able to reach a position to run," he explained.

The forthcoming Asia Cup starting on August 27, will be the first assignment for Shakib as the new T20i skipper. Followed by the tri-nation series in New Zealand. One of the greatest allrounders of the game is interested to take these events as the platform of World Cup preparation. He said, "I don't have any target for Asia Cup, My only target is to do well in World Cup. These events are the preparatory platform for that".

"We've started practicing today and we'll play couple of practice matches tomorrow and day after tomorrow. These are actually screen our game scenario. We are going to leave the country on August 23 to play the Asia Cup and we'll have six to seven days for practice there. We must try to do well as a team, utilizing the practice sessions," the southpaw disclosed the plan.

He seek support from everyone for doing well in the format. "It's very tough to predict about our outcome in Asia Cup. As I said, all of the stakeholders have distinctive responsibilities. Coaching staff, the BCB, supporters, you (the journalists) we all need work together to start a new journey," Shakib told.

The BCB recently appointed former Indian all-rounder Sridharan Sriram as the Technical Consultant of Bangladesh T20i team. Shakib suggested countrymen not to expect much from him but at the same time expected that Sriram's working experience in Australia will help Bangladesh a lot.

"I think, there's nothing to expect much. As he had been associated with the Australia team for five-six year and our World Cup is in Australia, his experience must help us," he expressed his hope.

The ensuing T20 World Cup will kick start on October 16 and Bangladesh will play their first match on October 24.













Bangladesh Test and T20i skipper Shakib Al Hasan thinks that the Bangladesh T20 team needs to walk step by step and expecting good results within short period of time is nothing but living in the fool's paradise."If I think that I'll change everything in a day or two or somebody will come in and change everything, then we are actually living in the fool's paradise," Shakib told while he was inaugurating a showroom of a business house in the capital on Saturday."But if you think practically, then any development in the team after three months when we'll play in World Cup, will be our actual development," he added.Bangladesh's T20i stat is very disappointing and Shakib revealed that they want to start from the beginning. In this regard he said, "This is the format in which we probably played first in 2006. But since then we couldn't do well except the final of the Asia Cup. So, we are clearly lagging behind and we have no alternative but starting from the very beginning.""When a baby starts walking, steps become very tough and things become easy gradually. I hope that we'll be able to progress step by step like a kid and gradually we'll be able to reach a position to run," he explained.The forthcoming Asia Cup starting on August 27, will be the first assignment for Shakib as the new T20i skipper. Followed by the tri-nation series in New Zealand. One of the greatest allrounders of the game is interested to take these events as the platform of World Cup preparation. He said, "I don't have any target for Asia Cup, My only target is to do well in World Cup. These events are the preparatory platform for that"."We've started practicing today and we'll play couple of practice matches tomorrow and day after tomorrow. These are actually screen our game scenario. We are going to leave the country on August 23 to play the Asia Cup and we'll have six to seven days for practice there. We must try to do well as a team, utilizing the practice sessions," the southpaw disclosed the plan.He seek support from everyone for doing well in the format. "It's very tough to predict about our outcome in Asia Cup. As I said, all of the stakeholders have distinctive responsibilities. Coaching staff, the BCB, supporters, you (the journalists) we all need work together to start a new journey," Shakib told.The BCB recently appointed former Indian all-rounder Sridharan Sriram as the Technical Consultant of Bangladesh T20i team. Shakib suggested countrymen not to expect much from him but at the same time expected that Sriram's working experience in Australia will help Bangladesh a lot."I think, there's nothing to expect much. As he had been associated with the Australia team for five-six year and our World Cup is in Australia, his experience must help us," he expressed his hope.The ensuing T20 World Cup will kick start on October 16 and Bangladesh will play their first match on October 24.