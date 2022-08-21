Video
Sunday, 21 August, 2022
Home Back Page

IFC appointed as PCT transaction adviser

Published : Sunday, 21 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Correspondent

International Finance Corporation (IFC) has been appointed as transaction adviser of Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) by the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Authority aiming to negotiate with Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) for developing a proposal for the management of the terminal.
Last week, IFC signed an agreement with the Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) in this regard.
The transaction adviser will give advice and form proposals on the process of appointing an operator to manage the PCT.
A senior official of the PPP said, "We have asked them to prepare the proposal as soon as possible. After that, we will negotiate with RSGT on the terms of operating the terminal. If their proposal sounds good for our country then we will hire the organization as the project operator."
The Red Sea Gateway Authority mentioned on their website and Twitter post, "The Red Sea's largest terminal operator, has been nominated by the Bangladesh Ministry of Shipping to respond to an upcoming Request for Proposal to operate the new 500,000 TEU Patenga Container Terminal which is nearing completion at Chattogram.
RSGT was officially advised of the decision of the Bangladeshi Ministry of Shipping on July 28, 2022."
However, regarding the information given by the Red Sea, Secretary of Shipping Ministry Md Mostafa Kamal said, "The matter of appointing a transaction adviser is a process similar to a feasibility study. The appointment of a foreign operator to run the PCT is yet to be finalised."
Port Authority Secretary Md Omar Farooq said that he is not aware of any decision regarding the appointment of the PCT operator.
About 92 per cent of the country's import and export goods pass through Chattogram Port. Currently, the port has 19 jetties at three terminals: General Cargo Berth, Chattogram Container Terminal and New Mooring Container Terminal.



