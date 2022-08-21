People didn't fight against Pakistan to survive on grace of others: BNP

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "People of the country did not fight against the Pakistanis to survive on the grace of others."

He has made the comment at a press conference of University Teachers Association of Bangladesh (UTAB) in front of the National Press Club on Saturday.

The press conference was organize demanding unconditional release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, load shedding, increase in price of daily necessities and killing of Bhola BNP Chhatra Dal and Swechchhasebok Dal leaders.

Fakhrul said, "Bangladeshi people sacrificed their lives in 1971 to liberate the country. After 50 years of our liberation when we are proud to be citizens of an independent country, Foreign Minister sought help from India to sustain the Awami League government."

"This government is isolated from the people of the country. They patronize the fraudulent people in their party and state administration to oppress and kill people," BNP Secretary General said and added, "Awami League government turned Bangladesh into a failed state by corruption and money laundering. Now they sought help from other country to stay in power illegally."

According to Fakhrul, The Awami League government stays in power on the grace of other country. That's why this government has no right to retain power by force.

Mentioning, "Farmers are striking for fertilizer; general people are struggling to meet up their daily necessities, middle class people cannot disclose their sufferings to other," BNP Secretary General said and added, "42 per cent of the people are living under the poverty level."

"We demanded grant for the poor people, but the government provided subsidy to the rich," said Fakhrul Islam and added, "In the country only the Awami Upper Class people are in heaven. All others are indulging in immense suffering."

He claimed, after implementing some mega projects Awami League government propagates, the country is turning into Malaysia and Singapore. But these mega projects do not change the fate of the general people.

Awami League government disappeared 6,000 BNP leaders in the last 13 years, claim the BNP leader. He also said, "Now UN envoy disclosed all incidents and demanded to form an independent commission to ensure impartial inquiry."

BNP expect Awami League government will face trail of the people for their misdeeds and by removing this government they will establish a peoples government in the country.














