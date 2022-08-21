Video
Land disputes leading to piling up of cases

Published : Sunday, 21 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Saturday said that the backlog of both criminal and civil cases have increased with the court due to the land dispute and its proper management.
"Due to the lack of proper land management, there has been a huge backlog of cases in the country's courts. Most of the civil cases in the country arise due to lack of proper land management and land disputes are also one of the causes of criminal cases," the Law Minister came up with the observations while he was addressing as the chief guest the opening ceremony of a training programme in the city.
Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATI) organised the training under titled on 'Basic Training Course on Land Survey' for the 45th and 46th batch Assistant Judges. The Law Minister said that Bangladesh is a populous country. The amount of land per capita and arable land is decreasing along with the increase in population.
"Modern land management has become essential for better living conditions including food security and housing for future generations," the Law Minster noted.
Realizing the importance of modern land management, the government has started the 'e-registration' process. Besides, the e-registration process has already been linked with the e-mutation of the land office in some districts, the Law Minister added.
Anisul Huq, who is a lawyer by profession, said that the present government is working tirelessly to bring justice to the doorsteps of the people quickly, at the lowest cost and with the least suffering.
He also informed that the government is working to construct an aesthetic Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court building, taking up the programme of establishing National Judicial Academy for academic training and research of judges and lawyers, establishing IT -based Digital Judiciary Department, judicial recruitment at various levels and launching effective legal aid programme for the indigent people in order to ensure the right to get justice easily.
The Law Minister also said that the government has already brought important amendment into the some existing laws after reviewing those and initiatives have been taken to amend some other laws including the Civil Procedure Code.
The government has taken these steps to build an effective and people-friendly judiciary across the country for the people, he noted. JATI Director General Justice Nazmun Ara Sultana presided over the training programme while Law Secretary Md Golam Sarwar, among others, also addressed the programme.


