Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 August, 2022, 4:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Attack On Mundas

1 killed, 4 injured in Shyamnagar

Published : Sunday, 21 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

Narendra Munda (65), who was injured in an attack on the Munda community at Shyamnagar in Satkhira over a land dispute, died.
He died while undergoing treatment at Satkhira Medical Collage Hospital around 3: 30pm on Saturday. The deceased's son Sanatan Munda and Medical College Hospital medicine specialist Manas Mondal told the Daily Observer on Saturday while talking over phone.
Sulta Rani Munda ( 35), Bliasi Rani Munda ( 37), Rani Munda ( 35), and Narendra Munda ( 65) were injured in the attack in Dhumghat Antakhali Mundapara of Upazila on Friday morning.
Talking to this correspondent Sanatan Munda and Fonindra Munda, who are permanent residents of the Mundapara, said that around 9:00am on Friday, 200 people led by Rashidhul and Ebadul occupied the land with sticks, rods and dumper machines for ploughing the land. They destroyed the seed beds in the ground with dumper machines.
Before this situation, the perpetrators besieged the houses so that the Mundas could not interfere.
They also alleged that when Sulta Rani Munda, Bilasi Rani Munda, Rani Munda and Narendra Munda tried to stop them, they were beaten and injured.








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IFC appointed as PCT transaction adviser
People didn't fight against Pakistan to survive on grace of others: BNP
A candidate, Preti, who arrived 35 minutes late
Land disputes leading to piling up of cases
1 killed, 4 injured in Shyamnagar
Laying of rail tracks on Padma Bridge starts
33pc of univ students suffer from lower back pain: Study
If AL opens doors, BNP leaders will line up to join: Quader


Latest News
Tea workers reject Tk25 wage hike, vow to continue movement
Fakhrul calls for unbreakable unity to restore democracy
Need each other’s cooperation to ensure peaceful, stable, secure neighbourhood: Doraiswami
Russian crops, fertiliser must move 'unimpeded': UN chief
Finland asks: Can a prime minister party like a rock star?
AL has no lords abroad: Quader
Ex-Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa applies for US green card: Report
None did what Sheikh Hasina has done for Islam: Hasan
FM's remarks reflect PM's wishes: Rizvi
Govt can’t evade responsibility for Momen’s comments: GM Quader
Most Read News
BCL leader ‘beats’ RU student, ‘snatches’ money
Suu Kyi could return home after verdicts
Finnish PM reveals she has taken drug test
Putin: Russia to allow inspectors to visit nuclear plant
Ten dead in Somalia hotel attack
Huawei launches its largest-ever regional Seeds for the Future Program
Chelsea boss given one-game ban after Spurs red card
Urgent actions needed to address abnormal price hike
Climate change drought, food, insecurity and violence against women
Two held with Phensedyl in Kurigram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft