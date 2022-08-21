1 killed, 4 injured in Shyamnagar

Narendra Munda (65), who was injured in an attack on the Munda community at Shyamnagar in Satkhira over a land dispute, died.

He died while undergoing treatment at Satkhira Medical Collage Hospital around 3: 30pm on Saturday. The deceased's son Sanatan Munda and Medical College Hospital medicine specialist Manas Mondal told the Daily Observer on Saturday while talking over phone.

Sulta Rani Munda ( 35), Bliasi Rani Munda ( 37), Rani Munda ( 35), and Narendra Munda ( 65) were injured in the attack in Dhumghat Antakhali Mundapara of Upazila on Friday morning.

Talking to this correspondent Sanatan Munda and Fonindra Munda, who are permanent residents of the Mundapara, said that around 9:00am on Friday, 200 people led by Rashidhul and Ebadul occupied the land with sticks, rods and dumper machines for ploughing the land. They destroyed the seed beds in the ground with dumper machines.

Before this situation, the perpetrators besieged the houses so that the Mundas could not interfere.

They also alleged that when Sulta Rani Munda, Bilasi Rani Munda, Rani Munda and Narendra Munda tried to stop them, they were beaten and injured.













