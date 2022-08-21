Video
Home Back Page

Laying of rail tracks on Padma Bridge starts

Published : Sunday, 21 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The work of installation of railway tracks on the Padma Bridge has started on Saturday at the Jajira point of Shariatpur district of the bridge.
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan on Saturday inaugurated the railway tracks installation work.
Chief Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Noor-E Alam Chowdhury Liton, Railway Secretary Dr. Humaun Kabir, Bangladesh Railway's Director General Dhirendranath Majumder and Project Director Afzal Hossain and officials of Bangladesh Army were also present the function.
While speaking to media after the inauguration ceremony, Saujan said, "The rail tracks installation work will be completed within next four months."
"The financial progress of the railway tracks installation project is 68 percent while the physical progress is around 70 percent," he added.
He claimed, "At least 64 percent of the work on installing the railway tracks from Dhaka to Bhanga has been completed. The progress on the Mawa-Bhanga railway track is 85 percent and from Bhanga to Jashore is some 52 per cent." The Bangladesh Railway under the Railways Ministry is setting up a 169-kilometre-long rail link between Dhaka and Jashore with Tk39,247 crore, which is a fast-track project.
The minister said that there was no permission to start installing the railway tracks even after opening the bridge. "Now, we have got chance as the bridge authority has given permission to install the tracks. Hope, it would be possible to complete installing the tracks within December this year," he added.
Later, the minister also inaugurated the works of railway tracks installation at Bhanga Railway Junction.


