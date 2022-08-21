33pc of univ students suffer from lower back pain: Study

About 52 per cent of students coming to study in the universities of in the country are suffering from back pain due to none availability of standard classroom and library table and benches.

While this rate is 38 per cent among male students, it is 76 per cent among female students.

Besides, 33 per cent of the students are suffering from pain in the back or below the waist and 30 per cent have pain in the shoulder, 37 per cent in the neck and 24 per cent in the knee.

Recently, these data came out in a report titled "Assessment of Musculoskeletal Problems among Bangladeshi University Students in Relation to Classroom and Library Furniture."

It was published in the international science journal Springer. The study was carried out with the support of The Institutions of Engineers (India). According to the research report, most of the university students are suffering from bone and muscle complications or musculoskeletal disorders due to not making the classroom and library table-benches in accordance with their physical characteristics.

In this regard, a group of researchers conducted a survey on 400 engineering students of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET). In addition to collecting various data from the students, the researchers also took various measurements of their classroom and library furniture.

According to the research data, the furniture of the classrooms and libraries of the universities of Bangladesh is not comfortable and scientific for the body.

Therefore, 52 per cent of the students are suffering from bone and muscle pain or musculoskeletal disorders. The complication rate is higher among female students than boys.

Researchers also said this rate is high due to girls staying longer in university and using faulty furniture.

Assistant professor of industrial e8ngineering and management at KUET, Sohail Parvez, a member of the research team said that the study only collected data from fourth-year undergraduate students. As they have been using the university furniture for a long time, it is sought to know its effect on them.

He further said that research results have revealed that a significant number of students are suffering from musculoskeletal problems due to the use of improperly designed furniture. University students spend one-third of their time in classrooms and libraries. This has resulted in the complications of sitting in a posture that is scientifically unsuitable for the body for long periods of time.











