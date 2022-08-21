Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 August, 2022, 4:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

33pc of univ students suffer from lower back pain: Study

Published : Sunday, 21 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Shaikh Shahrukh

About 52 per cent of students coming to study in the universities of in the country are suffering from back pain due to none availability of standard classroom and library table and benches.
While this rate is 38 per cent among male students, it is 76 per cent among female students.
Besides, 33 per cent of the students are suffering from pain in the back or below the waist and 30 per cent have pain in the shoulder, 37 per cent in the neck and 24 per cent in the knee.
Recently, these data came out in a report titled "Assessment of Musculoskeletal Problems among Bangladeshi University Students in Relation to Classroom and Library Furniture."  
It was published in the international science journal Springer. The study was carried out with the support of The Institutions of Engineers (India). According to the research report, most of the university students are suffering from bone and muscle complications or musculoskeletal disorders due to not making the classroom and library table-benches in accordance with their physical characteristics.
In this regard, a group of researchers conducted a survey on 400 engineering students of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET). In addition to collecting various data from the students, the researchers also took various measurements of their classroom and library furniture.
According to the research data, the furniture of the classrooms and libraries of the universities of Bangladesh is not comfortable and scientific for the body.  
Therefore, 52 per cent of the students are suffering from bone and muscle pain or musculoskeletal disorders. The complication rate is higher among female students than boys.
Researchers also said this rate is high due to girls staying longer in university and using faulty furniture.
Assistant professor of industrial e8ngineering and management at KUET, Sohail Parvez, a member of the research team said that the study only collected data from fourth-year undergraduate students. As they have been using the university furniture for a long time, it is sought to know its effect on them.
He further said that research results have revealed that a significant number of students are suffering from musculoskeletal problems due to the use of improperly designed furniture. University students spend one-third of their time in classrooms and libraries. This has resulted in the complications of sitting in a posture that is scientifically unsuitable for the body for long periods of time.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IFC appointed as PCT transaction adviser
People didn't fight against Pakistan to survive on grace of others: BNP
A candidate, Preti, who arrived 35 minutes late
Land disputes leading to piling up of cases
1 killed, 4 injured in Shyamnagar
Laying of rail tracks on Padma Bridge starts
33pc of univ students suffer from lower back pain: Study
If AL opens doors, BNP leaders will line up to join: Quader


Latest News
Tea workers reject Tk25 wage hike, vow to continue movement
Fakhrul calls for unbreakable unity to restore democracy
Need each other’s cooperation to ensure peaceful, stable, secure neighbourhood: Doraiswami
Russian crops, fertiliser must move 'unimpeded': UN chief
Finland asks: Can a prime minister party like a rock star?
AL has no lords abroad: Quader
Ex-Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa applies for US green card: Report
None did what Sheikh Hasina has done for Islam: Hasan
FM's remarks reflect PM's wishes: Rizvi
Govt can’t evade responsibility for Momen’s comments: GM Quader
Most Read News
BCL leader ‘beats’ RU student, ‘snatches’ money
Suu Kyi could return home after verdicts
Finnish PM reveals she has taken drug test
Putin: Russia to allow inspectors to visit nuclear plant
Ten dead in Somalia hotel attack
Huawei launches its largest-ever regional Seeds for the Future Program
Chelsea boss given one-game ban after Spurs red card
Urgent actions needed to address abnormal price hike
Climate change drought, food, insecurity and violence against women
Two held with Phensedyl in Kurigram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft