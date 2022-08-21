Video
Covid: 100 cases, zero death reported

Published : Sunday, 21 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The country reported zero Covid death and 100 new cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning.
While the country's total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,315, the new cases took the caseload to 2,009,797, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case test positivity rate increased to 4.42 per cent from Friday's 3.32 per cent as 2,265 samples were tested.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent and the recovery rate rose to 97.19  per cent from Friday's 97.18 per cent.
In July, the country reported 142 Covid-linked deaths and 31,422 cases, the highest monthly death toll and caseload since March this year.
Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 in the same year.    -UNB


