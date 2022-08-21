Supply-demand mismatch hikes eggs, chicken prices

Poultry farmers have blamed the "machinations of middlemen" and "supply-demand mismatch due to disruption in the supply chain" for the sudden price spiral of eggs and chicken, one of the major sources of protein intake for tens of millions of Bangladeshis.

Claiming that farmers had no hands in the recent "price manipulation", the Bangladesh Poultry Industries Central Council, or BPICC, in a statement on Friday regretted the ordeals consumers had been going through for such a massive price rise.

"The council expresses its concern and regret the recent sudden increase in the prices of eggs and chicken in the open market, which has increased the suffering of consumers," reads the statement.

Over the past week, the price of eggs per dozen, produced on poultry farms, across the country, increased to Tk 150 from Tk 110. The price of broiler chicken increased to Tk 200 from Tk 140 per kg.

The Bangladesh Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, an organisation responsible for addressing consumer complaints over goods and services, went into action immediately as they identified manipulations by several wholesalers for the skyrocketing prices.

As a result, from Friday, the prices of eggs suddenly went down by Tk 30 per dozen and broiler chicken by Tk 20.

In Dhaka's retail market on Friday, it was found that eggs are being sold at Tk 120 per dozen while the chicken is being sold at Tk 180 per kg.

Suggesting a strong monitoring system be developed in coordination with the Department of Livestock and the BPICC to avoid such situations in the future, the statement reads: "Demand-supply gap and greedy efforts of opportunistic middlemen are mainly responsible for this unintended price hike."

The BPICC statement also referred to its own investigation that blamed the disruption of the supply chain on the government's decision of raising the fuel price to a historic high level on Aug 6.

The statement says from the next day, many transport owners simply refused to carry poultry items, and some charged additional rent, which triggered the supply chain crisis

"As 85 to 90 percent of eggs and chickens are supplied by farmers based in the countryside, the supply in Dhaka and other cities was disrupted because of it [transport owners' refusal to carry goods].

The crisis reached a critical mass on Aug 13 and 14, as the prices of brown eggs were increased to Tk 10.9 per piece while the price of broiler chicken went up to Tk 170- Tk 175 at the wholesale level.

According to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh, the price of each egg at the retail level during the said week was Tk 13.75 while the price of broiler chicken was Tk 200 per kg.

Breeders of both broiler and layer chicks paint a similar picture. Farmers say middlemen and supply-demand mismatch drove prices of eggs, chicken.

Kazi Zahin Hasan, president of the Breeders Association of Bangladesh, agreed with Masiur that the continuing loss had forced a good number of farmers to leave the business altogether. He also broke down some numbers to paint the dreadful scenarios in the industry. Zahin said the weekly production of one-day-old white broiler chicks in Jan-Feb this year was over 1.8 million, which had come down to 1.30-3.5 million now. -bdnews24.com











