

MBL Airport Road Branch shifted at new location

New address of International Airport Road Branch is - Gulbahar Centre, Holding No - 154, International Airport Road, Ward no - 20, Banani, Dhaka.

M. Amanullah, Director of the bank and Chairman of Risk Management Committee recently inaugurated the branch at the new location virtually as the chief guest while Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, MD and CEO of Mercantile Bank presided over the programme, says a press release.

M. A. Khan Belal, Director of the bank and Chairman of Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd and Ex-MP Siraj Uddin Ahmed spoke as special guests on the occasion.

Al Mansur, VP and Head of International Airport Road Branch gave his vote of thanks. Mati Ul Hasan, AMD, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, DMDs, Tapash Chandra Paul PhD, CFO of the bank, Shah Md. Sohel Khurshid, SEVP and Abu Asghar G. Haruni, Company Secretary of the bank, guests, valued customers along with senior executives of the bank were connected virtually on the branch shifting ceremony on August 14.











