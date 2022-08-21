Arabian buffet Gulf Night kicks off at Peninsula Ctg

Video
Published : Sunday, 21 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, August 20: A week-long Arabian buffet 'Gulf Night' has started with a large variety of traditional Arabian cuisine at The Peninsula hotel Chattogram.
Chittagong Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Zahirul Alam Dubash  inaugurated this colorful food festival as chief guest with the General Manager of Peninsula Chittagong Sumedha Gunawardhanat Laguna Restaurant of Peninsula hotel on Thursday evening.
General Manager of Peninsula Chittagong Sumedha Gunawardhan said 'Peninsula has always been introducing guests to a wide variety of domestic and international food traditions. Following this, a week-long food festival has introduced food lovers to the rich cuisine of Arabian heritage.'
The festival offers a variety of royal dishe like Arabian Khabsa dajaz, Shish Taouk, Mutton ouzi, Hummus, Falafel, baba Ghanush including the Arabic dessert Baklava, Kunafa, Mahalabiya and Basbousa.
Guests will be able to enjoy buffet dinner at TK 3000 per person with the 'Buy One Get One Free' offer using the designated bank card. The 7-day festival will run till August 24.


