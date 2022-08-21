Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 August, 2022, 4:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Vivo stirs smartphone market with V23 series

Published : Sunday, 21 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8
Business Desk

Vivo recently launched of their flagship V23 Series shaking the Bangladesh smartphone market and offering users a wholesome experience with overloaded features and best-in class technology.
The vivo V23 5G is the first smartphone in the market to offer color-changing glass on the back that changes its color when exposed to sunlight.
It is also equipped with a luxurious Fluorite AG Glass, providing a glitter finish and a galaxy-like design to the smartphone. vivo V23 Series has already become one of the most-loved flagship smartphone series, serving as a crucial milestone in vivo's efforts to provide solutions to the ever-changing needs of consumers, says a press release.
The colors give V23e a premium look and an enhanced, glamorous style. V23e reaffirms the brand's commitment to a user-centric design, blending technology and nature. Overall, the smartphone has a minimalistic and aesthetic design.
V23 5G comes with an exquisite camera packaged with a trend-setting design and high-performance 5G experience. Advanced to click hyper-clear portraits using all-new 50MP AF Portrait Selfie camera with a customized JNV sensor together with Eye Autofocus. Family gatherings around the bonfire can now be captured well in night portraits with the Dual-Tone Spotlight and front camera's AI Extreme Night Portrait which allows stunning and clear shots in dark lighting.
With a 8GB RAM, 4GB Extendable RAM, and 128GB ROM, the V23 5G provides users with a fast processor and massive storage, allowing users to run multiple apps and high-resolution games without any lag or buffer. The RAM 2.0 runs on Funtouch OS 12, as a part of vivo's ongoing efforts to improve the operating system to meet the demands of individual users. Moreover, the 44W FlashCharge feature in the vivo V23e allows it to charge in a flash, ensuring an uninterrupted use experience throughout the day. With the FlashCharge technology, users don't have to worry about performance and battery.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Blame policymakers, lawmakers for oil price rises’
Russia is China’s top oil supplier for 3rd month in July
Supply-demand mismatch hikes eggs, chicken prices
Poorer nations face unrest as wealthy nations snap up fuel: Report
UK retail sales in surprise rebound
China banks to repay more customers after protests
MBL Airport Road Branch shifted at new location
Why BD is not in crisis like Sri Lanka


Latest News
Tea workers reject Tk25 wage hike, vow to continue movement
Fakhrul calls for unbreakable unity to restore democracy
Need each other’s cooperation to ensure peaceful, stable, secure neighbourhood: Doraiswami
Russian crops, fertiliser must move 'unimpeded': UN chief
Finland asks: Can a prime minister party like a rock star?
AL has no lords abroad: Quader
Ex-Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa applies for US green card: Report
None did what Sheikh Hasina has done for Islam: Hasan
FM's remarks reflect PM's wishes: Rizvi
Govt can’t evade responsibility for Momen’s comments: GM Quader
Most Read News
BCL leader ‘beats’ RU student, ‘snatches’ money
Suu Kyi could return home after verdicts
Finnish PM reveals she has taken drug test
Putin: Russia to allow inspectors to visit nuclear plant
Ten dead in Somalia hotel attack
Huawei launches its largest-ever regional Seeds for the Future Program
Chelsea boss given one-game ban after Spurs red card
Urgent actions needed to address abnormal price hike
Climate change drought, food, insecurity and violence against women
Two held with Phensedyl in Kurigram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft