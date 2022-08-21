Vivo stirs smartphone market with V23 series

Vivo recently launched of their flagship V23 Series shaking the Bangladesh smartphone market and offering users a wholesome experience with overloaded features and best-in class technology.

The vivo V23 5G is the first smartphone in the market to offer color-changing glass on the back that changes its color when exposed to sunlight.

It is also equipped with a luxurious Fluorite AG Glass, providing a glitter finish and a galaxy-like design to the smartphone. vivo V23 Series has already become one of the most-loved flagship smartphone series, serving as a crucial milestone in vivo's efforts to provide solutions to the ever-changing needs of consumers, says a press release.

The colors give V23e a premium look and an enhanced, glamorous style. V23e reaffirms the brand's commitment to a user-centric design, blending technology and nature. Overall, the smartphone has a minimalistic and aesthetic design.

V23 5G comes with an exquisite camera packaged with a trend-setting design and high-performance 5G experience. Advanced to click hyper-clear portraits using all-new 50MP AF Portrait Selfie camera with a customized JNV sensor together with Eye Autofocus. Family gatherings around the bonfire can now be captured well in night portraits with the Dual-Tone Spotlight and front camera's AI Extreme Night Portrait which allows stunning and clear shots in dark lighting.

With a 8GB RAM, 4GB Extendable RAM, and 128GB ROM, the V23 5G provides users with a fast processor and massive storage, allowing users to run multiple apps and high-resolution games without any lag or buffer. The RAM 2.0 runs on Funtouch OS 12, as a part of vivo's ongoing efforts to improve the operating system to meet the demands of individual users. Moreover, the 44W FlashCharge feature in the vivo V23e allows it to charge in a flash, ensuring an uninterrupted use experience throughout the day. With the FlashCharge technology, users don't have to worry about performance and battery.











