Sunday, 21 August, 2022, 4:10 AM
Home Business

Microsoft BD continues to empower local partner ecosystem

Published : Sunday, 21 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7
Business Desk

Microsoft BD continues to empower local partner ecosystem

Microsoft BD continues to empower local partner ecosystem

Microsoft Bangladesh recently hosted the 2022 Partner Leadership Forum, following an awards ceremony, to reaffirm its commitment to investing in and delivering what local partners need to innovate, grow their businesses and deliver on the promise of digital transformation for customers across organizations and industries.
The events were held at the Sheraton in Dhaka on the 3rd of August in recognition and celebration of Microsoft partners who have demonstrated excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology, says a prerss release.
Yousup Faruqu, Managing Director for Microsoft Bangladesh commented, "We are so grateful to all of our partners who have successfully utilized Microsoft technologies to enhance their commitment to customers by creating innovative and impactful solutions, despite having to operate in a challenging environment. We look forward to continue empowering you by creating new and exciting opportunities that will bring in much-needed economic and societal surplus for our nation."
The Microsoft Partner Awards is an annual event that recognizes outstanding successes and innovations by partners in a wide variety of categories, including partner competencies, cloud-to-edge technologies, entrepreneurial spirit and social impact.
"The Microsoft partner ecosystem plays an important role in delivering our technology, services and cloud-to-edge solutions that enable business transformation for our customers. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the winners of this year's Bangladesh Partner Awards. We at Microsoft appreciate your continued efforts to support our mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more," said Anh Pham, Chief Partner Officer for the Southeast Asia New Markets at Microsoft.


