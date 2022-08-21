Viber launches super app with payment service



Viber Chief Executive Officer Ofir Eyal

Viber is set to roll out the in-app Payments service, allowing users to create a digital wallet within the platform. Payments wallets can be linked to bank accounts as well as Visa and Mastercard to transfer money to other individuals, buy products, and pay for bills.

Viber will first introduce peer-to-peer transfers, which will be available to users for free. The service will be available in Germany and Greece later this summer, during the first period, Viber will gather user feedback necessary to further improve the product before launching in additional markets.

"In my role as CEO, I am honored to lead and be part of a highly-driven team in Rakuten Viber as we pursue the company's vision and mission in the face of impending challenges. In addition, we would like to keep Viber's high standards and innovative spirit when it comes to operating and enhancing the app to improve the user experience and ultimately, become a super app. I will always appreciate and be grateful to employees who are part of the journey to make Viber become what it is today." Eyal said. "I clearly define my role and mission in serving both the organization and our users. This journey can be challenging but Viber and I are more committed than ever to deliver on our technology promise."

Rakuten Viber's CEO, who stepped into the role in August last year, has made significant contributions to growing and bringing Viber closer to users throughout the journey of his more than 7-year tenure with the company. During this time, his responsibilities as Rakuten Viber's Vice President of Product before being promoted to Chief Operating Officer, include focusing on user experience, customer success, content, and localization.

As in other countries, Viber is considered as one of the most trusted and preferred messaging apps in Bangladesh. Apart from the usual practice of Viber in empowering businesses through its core features and developing new ones such as channels, it also aims to entertain its users by supporting their current interests and passion. Viber recently launched mGames chatbot with over 70 hypercasual games, a capability to create a private lobby to compete with friends, and rank the highest against anyone who plays via the leaderboard.













