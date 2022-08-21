

ACCA collaborates with Paperfly for highspeed delivery

Prawma Tapashi Khan FCCA, Country Manager of ACCA Bangladesh and Md. Mesbaur Rahman, Vice President of Paperfly, have recently signed an MOU in this regard, says a press release.

On behalf of ACCA, Business Services and Compliance Manager for Bangladesh, Sri Lanka & Nepal G.M. Rashed, Senior Business Development Manager (Learning) Shah Waliul Manzoor and Syeda Sadia Afroze from Customer Services were present in the signing ceremony. From Paperfly, Senior Sales Manager Md. Mustafa AR Rakib and Assistant Manager of Key Accounts Oli-Ur-Reza attended the occasion, too.

As per this agreement, Paperfly will take all the responsibilities to deliver the documents of ACCA Bangladesh within Dhaka and all over Bangladesh with the fastest time. It is mentionable that ACCA is 116 years old and the largest global body for professional accountants in the world. Currently, ACCA has more than 233,000 fully qualified members and 544,000 students in 178 countries.

"Partnership is one of the core principles for ACCA all over the globe. As the largest global professional accountancy body, ACCA has always focused on partnership-based models. This unique partnership with Paperfly will help us support our networks of members and future members via a fast and effective nationwide delivery service." said Prawma Tapashi Khan FCCA, Country Manager of ACCA Bangladesh.

As the strongest tech-bound logistic network, Paperfly ensures nationwide doorstep delivery, nationwide doorstep pickup and other convenient services like Cash-On-Delivery and Cashless-Pay. Starting from the time of its inception, Paperfly has completed almost 12 million successful deliveries nationwide. They currently have the network to deliver faster in Dhaka and other districts all over the country.













The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Bangladesh has announced its official partnership with Paperfly for nationwide high-speed doorstep delivery within 24-48 hours.Prawma Tapashi Khan FCCA, Country Manager of ACCA Bangladesh and Md. Mesbaur Rahman, Vice President of Paperfly, have recently signed an MOU in this regard, says a press release.On behalf of ACCA, Business Services and Compliance Manager for Bangladesh, Sri Lanka & Nepal G.M. Rashed, Senior Business Development Manager (Learning) Shah Waliul Manzoor and Syeda Sadia Afroze from Customer Services were present in the signing ceremony. From Paperfly, Senior Sales Manager Md. Mustafa AR Rakib and Assistant Manager of Key Accounts Oli-Ur-Reza attended the occasion, too.As per this agreement, Paperfly will take all the responsibilities to deliver the documents of ACCA Bangladesh within Dhaka and all over Bangladesh with the fastest time. It is mentionable that ACCA is 116 years old and the largest global body for professional accountants in the world. Currently, ACCA has more than 233,000 fully qualified members and 544,000 students in 178 countries."Partnership is one of the core principles for ACCA all over the globe. As the largest global professional accountancy body, ACCA has always focused on partnership-based models. This unique partnership with Paperfly will help us support our networks of members and future members via a fast and effective nationwide delivery service." said Prawma Tapashi Khan FCCA, Country Manager of ACCA Bangladesh.As the strongest tech-bound logistic network, Paperfly ensures nationwide doorstep delivery, nationwide doorstep pickup and other convenient services like Cash-On-Delivery and Cashless-Pay. Starting from the time of its inception, Paperfly has completed almost 12 million successful deliveries nationwide. They currently have the network to deliver faster in Dhaka and other districts all over the country.