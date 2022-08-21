Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 August, 2022, 4:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ACCA collaborates with Paperfly for highspeed delivery

Published : Sunday, 21 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Business Desk

ACCA collaborates with Paperfly for highspeed delivery

ACCA collaborates with Paperfly for highspeed delivery

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Bangladesh has announced its official partnership with Paperfly for nationwide high-speed doorstep delivery within 24-48 hours.
Prawma Tapashi Khan FCCA, Country Manager of ACCA Bangladesh and Md. Mesbaur Rahman, Vice President of Paperfly, have recently signed an MOU in this regard, says a press release.
On behalf of ACCA, Business Services and Compliance Manager for Bangladesh, Sri Lanka & Nepal G.M. Rashed, Senior Business Development Manager (Learning) Shah Waliul Manzoor and Syeda Sadia Afroze from Customer Services were present in the signing ceremony. From Paperfly, Senior Sales Manager Md. Mustafa AR Rakib and Assistant Manager of Key Accounts Oli-Ur-Reza attended the occasion, too.
As per this agreement, Paperfly will take all the responsibilities to deliver the documents of ACCA Bangladesh within Dhaka and all over Bangladesh with the fastest time. It is mentionable that ACCA is 116 years old and the largest global body for professional accountants in the world. Currently, ACCA has more than 233,000 fully qualified members and 544,000 students in 178 countries.
"Partnership is one of the core principles for ACCA all over the globe. As the largest global professional accountancy body, ACCA has always focused on partnership-based models. This unique partnership with Paperfly will help us support our networks of members and future members via a fast and effective nationwide delivery service." said Prawma Tapashi Khan FCCA, Country Manager of ACCA Bangladesh.
As the strongest tech-bound logistic network, Paperfly ensures nationwide doorstep delivery, nationwide doorstep pickup and other convenient services like Cash-On-Delivery and Cashless-Pay. Starting from the time of its inception, Paperfly has completed almost 12 million successful deliveries nationwide. They currently have the network to deliver faster in Dhaka and other districts all over the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Blame policymakers, lawmakers for oil price rises’
Russia is China’s top oil supplier for 3rd month in July
Supply-demand mismatch hikes eggs, chicken prices
Poorer nations face unrest as wealthy nations snap up fuel: Report
UK retail sales in surprise rebound
China banks to repay more customers after protests
MBL Airport Road Branch shifted at new location
Why BD is not in crisis like Sri Lanka


Latest News
Tea workers reject Tk25 wage hike, vow to continue movement
Fakhrul calls for unbreakable unity to restore democracy
Need each other’s cooperation to ensure peaceful, stable, secure neighbourhood: Doraiswami
Russian crops, fertiliser must move 'unimpeded': UN chief
Finland asks: Can a prime minister party like a rock star?
AL has no lords abroad: Quader
Ex-Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa applies for US green card: Report
None did what Sheikh Hasina has done for Islam: Hasan
FM's remarks reflect PM's wishes: Rizvi
Govt can’t evade responsibility for Momen’s comments: GM Quader
Most Read News
BCL leader ‘beats’ RU student, ‘snatches’ money
Suu Kyi could return home after verdicts
Finnish PM reveals she has taken drug test
Putin: Russia to allow inspectors to visit nuclear plant
Ten dead in Somalia hotel attack
Huawei launches its largest-ever regional Seeds for the Future Program
Chelsea boss given one-game ban after Spurs red card
Urgent actions needed to address abnormal price hike
Climate change drought, food, insecurity and violence against women
Two held with Phensedyl in Kurigram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft