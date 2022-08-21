Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 August, 2022, 4:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Japan core consumer prices rise 2.4pc in July

Published : Sunday, 21 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

TOKYO, Aug 20: Japan's core consumer prices for items excluding fresh products rose 2.4 percent on-year in July, the highest in more than seven years and marking four straight monthly gains of more than two percent, government data showed Friday.
While energy prices continued to mount, the speed of the increase has slowed, according to data released by the internal affairs ministry, which matched market expectations.
The figure is the highest since December 2014.
Prices have increased for nearly 80 percent of non-fresh food products, NLI Research Institute said, predicting that core CPI may touch 2.9 percent by October.
"Until now, sharp rises in energy prices, triggered by rising crude oil costs, drove up the core CPI. But the main cause is shifting to food," NLI said.
Central banks worldwide are hiking interest rates to fight soaring inflation, but the Bank of Japan sees recent price rises as temporary, so has kept its ultra-loose monetary policy in place.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Blame policymakers, lawmakers for oil price rises’
Russia is China’s top oil supplier for 3rd month in July
Supply-demand mismatch hikes eggs, chicken prices
Poorer nations face unrest as wealthy nations snap up fuel: Report
UK retail sales in surprise rebound
China banks to repay more customers after protests
MBL Airport Road Branch shifted at new location
Why BD is not in crisis like Sri Lanka


Latest News
Tea workers reject Tk25 wage hike, vow to continue movement
Fakhrul calls for unbreakable unity to restore democracy
Need each other’s cooperation to ensure peaceful, stable, secure neighbourhood: Doraiswami
Russian crops, fertiliser must move 'unimpeded': UN chief
Finland asks: Can a prime minister party like a rock star?
AL has no lords abroad: Quader
Ex-Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa applies for US green card: Report
None did what Sheikh Hasina has done for Islam: Hasan
FM's remarks reflect PM's wishes: Rizvi
Govt can’t evade responsibility for Momen’s comments: GM Quader
Most Read News
BCL leader ‘beats’ RU student, ‘snatches’ money
Suu Kyi could return home after verdicts
Finnish PM reveals she has taken drug test
Putin: Russia to allow inspectors to visit nuclear plant
Ten dead in Somalia hotel attack
Huawei launches its largest-ever regional Seeds for the Future Program
Chelsea boss given one-game ban after Spurs red card
Urgent actions needed to address abnormal price hike
Climate change drought, food, insecurity and violence against women
Two held with Phensedyl in Kurigram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft