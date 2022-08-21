Video
Shohoz-JV issued 1 crore Railway tickets in 4 four month

Published : Sunday, 21 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Desk

Bangladesh Railway's ticketing partner Shohoz-Synesis-Vincen-JV has issued tickets around 1.0 crore in the last 4 months. On average every day, 80,000 to 1 lakh tickets have been issued by Shohoz both online and at counters in the stations.
Ticketing service provider Shohoz-Synesis-Vincen-JV started issuing railway tickets from March 25 this year. According to the contract with Bangladesh Railways, this new vendor started issuing tickets simultaneously from the counters of 77 stations on that day through the counter panel software, says a press release.
Shohoz-JV issued more than 16 lakh tickets during Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha. Bangladesh Railway's new official ticketing website and Rail Sheba App combined number of registered people for online ticketing has reached more than 14 lakh.
Shohoz-JV signed an agreement with the railway authority on February 15 to operate the ticketing system of Bangladesh Railway. According to the agreement, they are supposed to complete all the activities of the digital platform development of the railways within 18 months of the commencement of work. Already the official ticketing website of Railways with a ticket-counter panel and a new Rail Sheba mobile app has been developed and Shohoz-JV has been providing regular services for the last 4 months.
Considering the convenience of the passengers, various features have been added to the navigation bar of the website and the Rail Sheba App. The facility to easily verify tickets is kept from the 'Verify Ticket' feature. Apart from this, old and upcoming trip details up to 7 days can be seen through 'My Tickets' feature. Passengers can update their information and password at the time of registration through the 'My Accounts' feature.
Farhat Ahmed, Public Relations Manager of Shohoz said, "We are working continuously to provide digital ticketing services with more advanced, automatic, and sophisticated features within the next 18 months as per the agreement with the railway authorities. At this time, once the entire development work is completed, passengers will feel more comfortable buying tickets than now."
A computer-based ticketing system was introduced on Bangladesh Railway in 1994. Earlier tickets were issued through computers at 27 stations. At present 104 intercity train tickets are being issued through computers at 81 stations.
Besides, there are 6 international trains. About 27 lakh passenger tickets are issued through computers every month.


