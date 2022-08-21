

Sonali Bank honours its Freedom Fighter Employees

Deputy Managing director Md. Murshedul Kabir presided over the program while CEO and Managing Director Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan attended as chief guest.

Among others, Deputy Managing Directors Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Sanchia Binte Ali, Program Coordinator of the meeting and General Manager Md. Rezaul Karim, all General Managers at Head Office, Executives, former Freedom Fighter employees were also present on the occasion.

CEO and Managing Director Md. Ataur Rahman said several thousand freedom fighter employees served in the Sonali Bank, there are not any other government institutions like that. Today, Sonali Bank honored 394 freedom fighters for their contribution in Liberation War and also in the development of Sonali Bank.

He said, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman named Sonali Bank after Liberation War for serving the nation and rebuilding the economy. He urged all staff members to implement the dream of the Father of the Nation.

He said, during his tenure he tried his best for development of the bank and welfare the its employees. He thanked the employees for their cooperation in making the bank a modern and vibrant bank. He paid tribute marking the 47th martyrdom of Father of the Nation and martyrs of 15 August 1975.











Sonali Bank Ltd organised a discussion meeting and Doa Mahfil on the occasion of the 47th martyrdom of Father of the Nation and in memory of all martyrs of August 15, 1975 and paid honor to its freedom fighters employees on August 20, 2022 Saturday. The program was held at Sonali Bank Head Office, says a press release.Deputy Managing director Md. Murshedul Kabir presided over the program while CEO and Managing Director Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan attended as chief guest.Among others, Deputy Managing Directors Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Sanchia Binte Ali, Program Coordinator of the meeting and General Manager Md. Rezaul Karim, all General Managers at Head Office, Executives, former Freedom Fighter employees were also present on the occasion.CEO and Managing Director Md. Ataur Rahman said several thousand freedom fighter employees served in the Sonali Bank, there are not any other government institutions like that. Today, Sonali Bank honored 394 freedom fighters for their contribution in Liberation War and also in the development of Sonali Bank.He said, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman named Sonali Bank after Liberation War for serving the nation and rebuilding the economy. He urged all staff members to implement the dream of the Father of the Nation.He said, during his tenure he tried his best for development of the bank and welfare the its employees. He thanked the employees for their cooperation in making the bank a modern and vibrant bank. He paid tribute marking the 47th martyrdom of Father of the Nation and martyrs of 15 August 1975.