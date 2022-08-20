Warning signal number 3 at seaports

The low pressure over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas has turned into depression and various parts of the country including Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra seaports have been asked to show local warning signal number three.

This information was given in a notification of the Department of Meteorology on Friday.

It is said that the low pressure over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas has turned into depression.

It may become more concentrated and move northwestward.

Such a situation is making excess air pressure difference over the North Bay of Bengal.

Under this influence of low pressure and excess of air pressure difference, the coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagarhat, Jhalkathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barisal, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar and their remote islands and lowlands of adjacent areas are 2 to 4 above normal tide and such-driven tides may cause inundation in the lowlands of these areas.

Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra sea ports have been asked to display local warning signal number three and also fishing boats and trawlers in North Bay of Bengal and deep sea have been asked to stay in safe shelter.

According to Manowar Hossain, Meteorologist, there may be light to moderate rain and thunder with gusty winds temporarily in most places of Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal and Chattogram divisions and many places of Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions in the next 24 hours from 9:00am on Friday.

At the same time, moderate to very heavy rainfall may occur in some parts of the southern part of the country.

He also said that the day temperature across the country is 2 to 4 degrees Celsius, and the night temperature may drop by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius.

Also, rainfall with rain and thunder may continue for the next three days, according to the Meteorological Department.

From 6:00am on Thursday to 6:00am on Friday, the highest temperature of the country was recorded in Mymensingh district at 37.8 degrees Celsius.

At that time, the maximum temperature recorded in Dhaka was 37.1 degree Celsius.

Besides, the maximum rainfall of 138 mm was recorded in Feni district in the last 24 hours.















