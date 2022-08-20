Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 12:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Low Pressure At Sea

Warning signal number 3 at seaports

Published : Saturday, 20 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 191
Staff Correspondent

The low pressure over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas has turned into depression and various parts of the country including Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra seaports have been asked to show local warning signal number three.
This information was given in a notification of the Department of Meteorology on Friday.
It is said that the low pressure over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas has turned into depression.
It may become more concentrated and move northwestward.
Such a situation is making excess air pressure difference over the North Bay of Bengal.
Under this influence of low pressure and excess of air pressure difference, the coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagarhat, Jhalkathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barisal, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar and their remote islands and lowlands of adjacent areas are 2 to 4 above normal tide and such-driven tides may cause inundation in the lowlands of these areas.
Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra sea ports have been asked to display local warning signal number three and also fishing boats and trawlers in North Bay of Bengal and deep sea have been asked to stay in safe shelter.
According to Manowar Hossain, Meteorologist, there may be light to moderate rain and thunder with gusty winds temporarily in most places of Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal and Chattogram divisions and many places of Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions in the next 24 hours from 9:00am on Friday.  
At the same time, moderate to very heavy rainfall may occur in some parts of the southern part of the country.
He also said that the day temperature across the country is 2 to 4 degrees Celsius, and the night temperature may drop by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius.
Also, rainfall with rain and thunder may continue for the next three days, according to the Meteorological Department.
From 6:00am on Thursday to 6:00am on Friday, the highest temperature of the country was recorded in Mymensingh district at 37.8 degrees Celsius.
At that time, the maximum temperature recorded in Dhaka was 37.1 degree Celsius.
Besides, the maximum rainfall of 138 mm was recorded in Feni district in the last 24 hours.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No poison for fishing in Sundarban: HC
Warning signal number 3 at seaports
AL has not sought help from India to stay in power: Quader
AL has no trust in people, so it seeks help from India: Fakhrul
US companies encouraged for oil, gas exploration in BD's offshore
Moscow keen to boost ties with Dhaka
Commuters suffer as Dhaka Nagar Paribahan charging excessive fares
No major food shortage in BD: World Bank


Latest News
Arabian buffet 'Gulf Night' launched at Peninsula in Ctg
Trawlers capsizes in Bay: 34 fishermen still missing
Suu Kyi could return home after verdicts
Dhaka’s air quality turns 'unhealthy' again
Finnish PM reveals she has taken drug test
Ten dead in Somalia hotel attack
Two held with Phenidyl in Kurigram
BCL leader ‘beats’ RU student, ‘snatches’ money
Chelsea boss given one-game ban after Spurs red card
Child drowns in Chandpur
Most Read News
Indonesia leader says Putin and Xi to attend G20 summit: report
Xi and Putin to attend G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia's Jokowi says
Erdogan warns of 'another Chernobyl' after talks in Ukraine
Sudan: Seasonal floods kill 77 people, destroy 14,500 homes
Saudi doctoral student gets 34 years in prison for tweets
Europe storms: Children among dead in France, Austria and Italy
People queue to buy cheap vegetable oil
Momen urges India to do whatever needed to keep Hasina in power
Borna Coric crashes Nadal's Cincinnati welcome back party
World Assembly of Muslim Youth awarded full free scholarships
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft