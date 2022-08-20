Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 12:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

AL has not sought help from India to stay in power: Quader

Published : Saturday, 20 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175
Staff Correspondent

Countering the Foreign Minister's latest statement the ruling Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said on Friday that his party had never requested India to provide it any support to remain in power.
The party General Secretary's comment came a day after Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen's Thursday comment that he had urged the Indian government to back Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina so that she could stay in power.
Quader said, "The Awami League has never requested India to provide support to us to stay in power and no one has been given responsibility by Sheikh Hasina to say it. This may be one's personal opinion."
He said these after inaugurating the central Janmashtami procession at Palashi intersection in the capital.
Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said, "Even, India will be ashamed of such remarks, he said. The individual who made such a
remark, it may be his personal remarks. It's neither our party's nor our government's remarks."
"We have a close and friendly relationship with India. They helped us during our critical times. But, we can't request India to stay in power. Awami League doesn't make any such request or didn't do in the past. None has been any such responsibility on behalf of Sheikh Hasina government," he added.
He also said that there were no communal attacks except for a few isolated incidents after Hasina's government came to power. Those who attacked the Hindu community were miscreants.
Earlier, joining a Janmashtami programme organised by Sree Sree Janmastami Udjapan Parishad Bangladesh at JM Sen Hall in Chattogram on Thursday afternoon, Foreign Minister AK Momen said, "I requested the Indian government to do whatever (they) needed to keep Hasina in power."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No poison for fishing in Sundarban: HC
Warning signal number 3 at seaports
AL has not sought help from India to stay in power: Quader
AL has no trust in people, so it seeks help from India: Fakhrul
US companies encouraged for oil, gas exploration in BD's offshore
Moscow keen to boost ties with Dhaka
Commuters suffer as Dhaka Nagar Paribahan charging excessive fares
No major food shortage in BD: World Bank


Latest News
Arabian buffet 'Gulf Night' launched at Peninsula in Ctg
Trawlers capsizes in Bay: 34 fishermen still missing
Suu Kyi could return home after verdicts
Dhaka’s air quality turns 'unhealthy' again
Finnish PM reveals she has taken drug test
Ten dead in Somalia hotel attack
Two held with Phenidyl in Kurigram
BCL leader ‘beats’ RU student, ‘snatches’ money
Chelsea boss given one-game ban after Spurs red card
Child drowns in Chandpur
Most Read News
Indonesia leader says Putin and Xi to attend G20 summit: report
Xi and Putin to attend G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia's Jokowi says
Erdogan warns of 'another Chernobyl' after talks in Ukraine
Sudan: Seasonal floods kill 77 people, destroy 14,500 homes
Saudi doctoral student gets 34 years in prison for tweets
Europe storms: Children among dead in France, Austria and Italy
People queue to buy cheap vegetable oil
Momen urges India to do whatever needed to keep Hasina in power
Borna Coric crashes Nadal's Cincinnati welcome back party
World Assembly of Muslim Youth awarded full free scholarships
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft