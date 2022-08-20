AL has not sought help from India to stay in power: Quader

Countering the Foreign Minister's latest statement the ruling Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said on Friday that his party had never requested India to provide it any support to remain in power.

The party General Secretary's comment came a day after Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen's Thursday comment that he had urged the Indian government to back Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina so that she could stay in power.

Quader said, "The Awami League has never requested India to provide support to us to stay in power and no one has been given responsibility by Sheikh Hasina to say it. This may be one's personal opinion."

He said these after inaugurating the central Janmashtami procession at Palashi intersection in the capital.

Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said, "Even, India will be ashamed of such remarks, he said. The individual who made such a

remark, it may be his personal remarks. It's neither our party's nor our government's remarks."

"We have a close and friendly relationship with India. They helped us during our critical times. But, we can't request India to stay in power. Awami League doesn't make any such request or didn't do in the past. None has been any such responsibility on behalf of Sheikh Hasina government," he added.

He also said that there were no communal attacks except for a few isolated incidents after Hasina's government came to power. Those who attacked the Hindu community were miscreants.

Earlier, joining a Janmashtami programme organised by Sree Sree Janmastami Udjapan Parishad Bangladesh at JM Sen Hall in Chattogram on Thursday afternoon, Foreign Minister AK Momen said, "I requested the Indian government to do whatever (they) needed to keep Hasina in power."









