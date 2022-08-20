AL has no trust in people, so it seeks help from India: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Awami League has sought help from India to stay in power illegally because it does not have confidence in the people of the country."

He has made the comment at the National Press Club on Friday, while addressing at the founding anniversary of Swechchhasebak Dal.

Mentioning that, "Few days ago Awami League leaders gave rigorous speech in a rally," Fakrul Islam said, "They threatened the opposition parties in that rally. If they have so much power, why does their Foreign Minister seek India's help to remain in power?," he added.

Fakhrul asked the Foreign Minister to explain his statement about the comment of Momen seeking help from India to remain in power and said "They have no faith in the people of the country."

He said, "If the government wanted, it could have given the subsidy for more days with the profit money of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), or could have waived duty on fuel imports. Awami League government did take any initiatives of

these. Because they are giving opportunities smuggle money abroad to Awami League leaders involved in energy companies."

"The Awami League government looted people by helping dishonest businessmen in the country," said Fakrul Islam and added, "The Prime Minister said that the prices of all goods have increased due to the global economic crisis. We agree about the global economic crisis, but why didn't you take precautionary initiatives."

The BNP leader also said, "This government is full of corrupt people, thieves and robbers. They are sitting in power by force in the dark of night. They have destroyed the democracy of Bangladesh, they are the real enemy of the people."

The Secretary General of BNP said, "Awami League is doing all kinds of torture to stay in power. They have destroyed politics, economy, judicial system, voting rights."

"They cannot be given more time. They have to be defeated through mass movement by building the unity of the people on the streets," Fakhrul Islam added.

Fakhrul also sought punishment of Obaidul Quader in the Uttara girder death incident.








