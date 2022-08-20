Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 12:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

AL has no trust in people, so it seeks help from India: Fakhrul

Published : Saturday, 20 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Awami League has sought help from India to stay in power illegally because it does not have confidence in the people of the country."
He has made the comment at the National Press Club on Friday, while addressing at the founding anniversary of Swechchhasebak Dal.    
Mentioning that, "Few days ago Awami League leaders gave rigorous speech in a rally," Fakrul Islam said, "They threatened the opposition parties in that rally. If they have so much power, why does their Foreign Minister seek India's help to remain in power?," he added.
Fakhrul asked the Foreign Minister to explain his statement about the comment of Momen seeking help from India to remain in power and said "They have no faith in the people of the country."
He said, "If the government wanted, it could have given the subsidy for more days with the profit money of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), or could have waived duty on fuel imports. Awami League government did take any initiatives of
these. Because they are giving opportunities smuggle money abroad to Awami League leaders involved in energy companies."
"The Awami League government looted people by helping dishonest businessmen in the country," said Fakrul Islam and added, "The Prime Minister said that the prices of all goods have increased due to the global economic crisis. We agree about the global economic crisis, but why didn't you take precautionary initiatives."
The BNP leader also said, "This government is full of corrupt people, thieves and robbers. They are sitting in power by force in the dark of night. They have destroyed the democracy of Bangladesh, they are the real enemy of the people."
The Secretary General of BNP said, "Awami League is doing all kinds of torture to stay in power. They have destroyed politics, economy, judicial system, voting rights."
"They cannot be given more time. They have to be defeated through mass movement by building the unity of the people on the streets," Fakhrul Islam added.
Fakhrul also sought punishment of Obaidul Quader in the Uttara girder death incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No poison for fishing in Sundarban: HC
Warning signal number 3 at seaports
AL has not sought help from India to stay in power: Quader
AL has no trust in people, so it seeks help from India: Fakhrul
US companies encouraged for oil, gas exploration in BD's offshore
Moscow keen to boost ties with Dhaka
Commuters suffer as Dhaka Nagar Paribahan charging excessive fares
No major food shortage in BD: World Bank


Latest News
Arabian buffet 'Gulf Night' launched at Peninsula in Ctg
Trawlers capsizes in Bay: 34 fishermen still missing
Suu Kyi could return home after verdicts
Dhaka’s air quality turns 'unhealthy' again
Finnish PM reveals she has taken drug test
Ten dead in Somalia hotel attack
Two held with Phenidyl in Kurigram
BCL leader ‘beats’ RU student, ‘snatches’ money
Chelsea boss given one-game ban after Spurs red card
Child drowns in Chandpur
Most Read News
Indonesia leader says Putin and Xi to attend G20 summit: report
Xi and Putin to attend G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia's Jokowi says
Erdogan warns of 'another Chernobyl' after talks in Ukraine
Sudan: Seasonal floods kill 77 people, destroy 14,500 homes
Saudi doctoral student gets 34 years in prison for tweets
Europe storms: Children among dead in France, Austria and Italy
People queue to buy cheap vegetable oil
Momen urges India to do whatever needed to keep Hasina in power
Borna Coric crashes Nadal's Cincinnati welcome back party
World Assembly of Muslim Youth awarded full free scholarships
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft