Moscow keen to boost ties with Dhaka

Russian Deputy Defence Minister Colonel-General Alexander Fomin has reaffirmed Russia's commitment and readiness to make maximum use of the

existing potential for further development of cooperation in the military and military-technological fields.

"Over this period, a unique experience of working together, based on many years of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation, has been accumulated," said Colonel General Alexander Fomin, adding that there are no contradictions or unresolved issues between the countries

The Russian Deputy Defence Minister met with PM's Security Affairs Adviser Major General (Retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique on the margins of the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security, said the Russian Embassy in Dhaka on Friday.

"This year is a special year. This is the year of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our states," said Alexander Fomin.

In turn, Tarique Ahmed Siddique thanked Russia for its help over 50 years of bilateral relations.

"We are grateful for all the help you have given us during this time. We remember with particular warmth the help that you provided to our country during the liberation struggle, a lot of countries turned away from us, but you supported us and we still remember this with warmth," he said.

The two sides gave a positive assessment to bilateral cooperation in the military and military-technical fields and outlined steps for their further expansion. -UNB



















