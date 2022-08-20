Commuters suffer as Dhaka Nagar Paribahan charging excessive fares



Nagar Paribahan Tickets (Left: Aug 2, an earlier ticket) and (Right: Aug 19, a present ticket) shows the difference between the bus fares. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Following the fuel price hike, on August 6, the government increased long-haul bus fares by 22 per cent from Tk 1.8 per km to Tk 2.2, while the bus fares in Dhaka and Chattogram metropolitans were increased by 16.28 per cent from Tk 2.15 to Tk 2.5 per km.

Visiting different counters of the bus service it was found that people were collecting tickets in increased fares. Talking with passengers of the service it was known that now they have to pay Tk 15 for travelling from Mohammadpur to Science Laboratory or Elephant Road. But, it was Tk 10 up to Shahbagh Square.

Many regular commuters of the service also complained that earlier they paid

Tk 22 to travel from Basila Eastern counter to Motijheel Shapla Chattar now they are paying Tk 30 for travelling the same distance. But, as per the government fixed fare it was supposed to be Tk 25 for the distance.

Zahir Uddin, a regular passenger travels from Basila Eastern to Motijheel, told the Daily Observer, "I have been travelling with the service from its inception. The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) recently increased bus fare 16.28 per cent in Dhaka city area. But, in Nagar Paribahan we are paying 36.36 per cent additional fare for Travelling Mohammadpur to Motijheel."

"Besides, in some distances the service is taking 50 per cent extra fare from the passengers violating the government order," he added.

Another passenger Mohiuddin Hamim, travelling from Mohammadpur to Shahbagh, said, "Earlier I went to Shahbangh from Mohammadpur by Tk 10 with the service. After increasing bus fare, now they are taking Tk 15 for the same distance. But, as per the government rate it is supposed to be a maximum Tk 12."

Keeping him anonymous, a counterman of Dhaka Nagar Paribahan said, "The matter of fare hike is not in our hands. The Authority fixes it. We just give tickets to passengers and collect fares from them by clicking on an online App."

However, after trying repeatedly it was not possible to get any comment in this regard from the Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) and the coordinators of the service.

Although, there are two teams -monitoring and evaluation-of DTCA and they make a report on the service after every 15 days. However, there is no improvement of the service and solution of many irregularities despite it gaining popularity among commuters within a very short time.







