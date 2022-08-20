No major food shortage in BD: World Bank

The World Bank said, there is no major food shortage in Bangladesh as of July. Bangladesh is in a better position even though other countries are facing inflation pressure.

World Bank's South Asia Food Security update revealed the information on Thursday.

Although the food price inflation remains at a multiyear high in South Asian countries.

The World Bank in its report has praised the various steps taken by the Bangladesh government in food security.

According to its reports, food inflation has reached the highest in South Asian countries. But Bangladesh and Nepal have not seen major food shortages as of July 2022. Pakistan has experienced some decreases in wheat and rice production (because of lack of fertilizer and a heat wave), and Bhutan and Sri Lanka are experiencing significant shortages in domestic food supply.

However, the average price inflation in South Asia for food and non-food sectors may be 15 and a half per cent, according to the World Bank. The agency believes that food shortage is the main reason for this.

Agricultural production in Sri Lanka has fallen by 40 to 50 per cent due to fertilizer shortages and lack of foreign exchange to import food. Scarcity of fertilizers and fuel (for land preparation, transport and harvesting activities) is expected to further limit food supply.

The report also said that food inflation in Sri Lanka has risen to 80 per cent, 26 per cent in Pakistan. This important and sensitive index in Bangladesh is much lower than that, 8.3 per cent in single digits.

The report praised Bangladesh, saying the Bangladeshi government had reduced import duties on rice to address food security concerns. Apart from this, the government has increased the budget allocation for the agriculture sector, increasing the subsidy on fertilizer and giving cash incentives to the exporters.

World Bank said that India is also relieved in this regard. The country received its first shipment of 44,000 tonnes of urea. Indian rice demand increased by 9.6 million tonnes.

And in Bhutan the government is stocking essential food items directly with wholesalers and retailers and through subsidized working capital.

















