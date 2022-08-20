Agri-sector fears disaster for fertilizer, diesel price hike: Economist

The agricultural sector is under pressure due to the increase in fuel price. At the same time, with the increase in price of fertilizer and diesel, the agricultural producers and farmers are facing huge challenges.

According to sources, within 4 days of increasing the price of fertilizer, the government increased the price of fuel. The price of diesel has been increased by about 43 per cent in one jump. And the price of fertilizer has increased by 37.5 per cent.

Economists and those involved in the sector fear a disaster due to the abnormal prices increase of the two most basic products of agricultural production.

According to them, this monsoon season rainfall is very less. It requires more irrigation than usual. But increasing the price of diesel will increase the cost. Transport fare has also increased. And the government took this tough decision at a time when sowing of Aman season crops has started. As a result, the production cost of each agricultural product has increased in this season. Many farmers will reduce the amount of land they cultivate. Overall that increases the rate of inflation and poverty in the country.

The prices of all types of fuel have been increased

recently. In this regard, the price of diesel and kerosene per liter has been increased from Tk 80 to Tk 114, octane price from Tk 89 to Tk 135 and petrol price from Tk 86 to Tk 130.

Earlier, on August 1, the price of urea fertilizer was increased from Tk 16 to Tk 22 per kg. As a percentage which is 37.5 per cent.

According to a study by a private organization, the cost of producing one kg of paddy during Boro season will increase by Tk 7 per kg if the price of fertilizer and diesel remain like this. Earlier, farmers using diesel used to spend about Tk 21 per kg of paddy production. Due to the purchase of fertilizer and diesel at higher prices, their production cost per kg of paddy will be Tk 28.20. Farmers using electric irrigation machines used to spend Tk 20.40 to produce one kg of paddy. By increasing the price of fertilizer and other costs, they will spend Tk 26.90 per kg of paddy production.

Former Financial Advisor of the Caretaker Government Dr AB Mirza Azizul Islam said that the decision will have a major negative impact on the economy as a whole. Agriculture and industrial production will decrease. Especially the production of food products will decrease. Finally, pressure on inflation will increase. Both diesel and fertilizer are directly related to agriculture. And due to the increase in the price of two products, the production cost of this sector increases a lot. Irrigation and transportation costs increased due to the increased price of diesel. Then the cost increases due to fertilizers. As a result, this sector will have a serious impact.

Mirza Aziz said, "Our inflation rate is already high. Then if the cost of production increases, it will create a crisis in the entire economy. Especially the low income people and marginalized poor people of the city will be hit hard."

Meanwhile, farmers say the production cost is rising in the current Amon season. They further said that increase in the price of fertilizers and lack of rain along with labour cost and incidental expenses may cause loss in Aman cultivation this season.

Related sources say that the government is trying to get a loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently. In this case, there is always pressure from the IMF to reduce subsidies. So it has been decided to increase the price of both the products. The farmers of Khulna are in trouble due to lack of rain, increase in the price of fertilizer and oil. This year, drought is going on in the southwest region. There is no rain even in the full monsoon season. People took up paddy cultivation through irrigation as an alternative.

Farmer Mojibur Rahman of Tetra village in Bochaganj upazila of Dinajpur district said that 20 to 22 liters of diesel is required for irrigation of each acre of land depending on the type of land. Earlier it was Tk 1,760 from Tk 1,800. Now it will cost from Tk 2,580 to Tk 2808. As such, only irrigation fuel is increasing from Tk 680 to Tk 948.

Similarly, an additional Tk 800 will be spent on the harvester machine for threshing rice. Also, one acre of land requires 80 to 90 kg of urea fertilizer, 20 kg of TSP and potash fertilizers, 2 kg of zinc and 1 kg of sulfur. And it costs Tk 4,200 to Tk 4,300 to apply pesticides. Paddy planting to cutting, including fertilizers, the total cost per acre of land is Tk 16,000 to Tk 17,000. And paddy is cultivated at 40 to 45 maunds per acre. Therefore, most of the money from the sale of paddy is spent on production costs. In this situation, if the price of rice is not good, you will have to count the losses. For this reason, he demanded the government to ensure the fair price of rice.

Cheharu Rai, a farmer of Balandor village of Bhandara UP in Birol upazila of Dinajpur district, said that the increase in the price of diesel and urea fertilizers is a matter of concern. If the price of paddy is not good, there will be no other way but to put your hand on your forehead.

He said, even if the government sets the price, we do not get fertilizer at that price. He demanded to ensure availability of fertilizers at fair price.

Regarding the increase in the price of diesel and urea fertilizer, Deputy Director of Dinajpur Agricultural Extension Department Nuruzzaman said that the increase in the price of diesel will not affect agriculture at this time. Its effect can be seen during irrigation. And the farmers will not be affected much by the increase in the price of fertilizers. Because, many farmers use excessive amounts of urea fertilizers.

"Efforts have been made to make the farmers aware of this but to no avail. This time the use of urea will decrease slightly due to the increase in the price of fertilizers. As a result, the fertility of the land will not decrease. We encourage farmers to use organic fertilizers in the land," he added.







