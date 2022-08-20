Video
Saturday, 20 August, 2022
Home Front Page

4 female workers killed in Sreemangal tea garden landslide

Published : Saturday, 20 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

Four female workers were killed in a landslide at Finlay Tea's Lakkhichara tea estate in Sreemangal upazila of Moulvibazar on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

MOULVIBAZAR, Aug 19:  Four female tea garden workers were killed in a landslide at a tea garden in Sreemangal upazila of Moulvibazar district on Friday.
The deceased were identified as Hira Bhumiz, 34, wife of Swapan Bhumiz, Rina Bhumiz, 22, wife of Mintu Bhumiz, Radha Mahali, 45, wife of Arun Mahali, and her daughter Akash Mahali, 18. All were workers of Lakhaichhara Tea Garden of the upazila.
According to Sreemangal Fire Service and Civil Defence, a chunk of mud
from a hill fell on the workers in Lakhaichhara Tea Garden of Kalighat union around 1:00pm while they were digging soil from the hill for repairing their home, leaving the four dead on spot.
On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Sreemangal Upazila Health Complex morgue, said Sreemangal Police Station Officer in-Charge Shameem Ur Rashid Talukder.


