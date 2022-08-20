Dengue: 54 more patients hospitalised

The country recorded 54 more patients hospitalised with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 4,228 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country in this year. Of them, 3,813 patients returned home after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 398. Of them, 335 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 63 are receiving it outside the capital.

This year's death toll from the mosquito-borne viral disease stands 17.

According to the DGHS, around 28,429 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across the country in 2021. Of them, 28,265 patients returned home after recovery. The death toll stood at 105 last year.







