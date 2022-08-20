DU Provost criticised for handing over an innocent student to police

Students demand his expulsion

Meftahul Maruf, a 2019-20 session student of Political Science Department of Dhaka University (DU) and also a resident of Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall, on Thursday night was handed over to the police by hall provost over a message in the Messenger group of his batch which is indicating criticism of the current government.

Turning the 'anti-government comment' into 'militancy', Provost Prof Md Belllal Hossain handed him over to the Shahbagh Police Station at 11:00pm.

However, the police found him innocent and released after a primary interrogation on Friday morning.

Officer-in-Charge of this police station, Moudut Howlader said they released Maruf as the comment was completely Maruf's personal opinion.

After the incident, Prof Bellal was criticised vastly as he handed over his own hall resident to the police following the pressure of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leaders of this hall unit without even checking the message.

At around 10:00pm on Thursday, leaders and activists of BCL Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall unit tortured Maruf alleging him of 'commenting against the Awami League government' and took him to the hall administration.

Later, the hall Provost handed over Maruf to the police at 11:00pm.

Maruf wrote in the Messenger group that if BNP-Jamaat are responsible for the series bomb blasts during their term although a militant group carried out the attack, Awami League must take responsibility of all the militant attacks in their terms.

A fellow of Maruf said it was just an argument and they often debate among themselves in different issues, adding, "How could the hall provost hand over him to the police without even reading the message."

"We are political science department students. Practicing politics and discussing different political views are not offence," said Maruf's another classmate.

Talking to journalists, Prof Bellal said Maruf is probably involved in a militant group although he (Prof Bellal) could not show any single proof against his suspicion.

Mentally traumatised Maruf said the administration handed him over to the police without verifying his fault.

Following the incident, general students and leaders and activists of Bangladesh Students' Right Council (BSRC) on Friday evening staged a demonstration at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture on the campus demanding the expulsion of the provost.

Warning to launch tougher movement and they give a 48-hour ultimatum to the university administration to take action against the provost.

















