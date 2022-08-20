Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 12:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Covid: No death, 93 new cases reported

Published : Saturday, 20 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 225
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded no death due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday. The death tally stands at 29,315. During the time 93 new cases were also detected, bringing the number of cases to 2,009,699.   
Besides, 273 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,953,111 and overall recovery rate at 97.18 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).      
The country logged positivity rate of  3.37 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.67 per cent and the death rate at 1.46 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 879 labs across the country tested 2,763 samples.
However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
10 remanded over Uttara girder crash
Dengue: 54 more patients hospitalised
Petrobangla starts drilling in Shahbazpur Gas Field
DU Provost criticised for handing over an innocent student to police
Garments Sramik Front wants TK 24,000 as minimum wage for workers
Covid: No death, 93 new cases reported
BNP demands UN inquiry into disappearances, murders: Fakhrul
BNP will come to polls for doing nomination business: Quader


Latest News
Trawlers capsizes in Bay: 34 fishermen still missing
Suu Kyi could return home after verdicts
Dhaka’s air quality turns 'unhealthy' again
Finnish PM reveals she has taken drug test
Ten dead in Somalia hotel attack
Two held with Phenidyl in Kurigram
BCL leader ‘beats’ RU student, ‘snatches’ money
Chelsea boss given one-game ban after Spurs red card
Child drowns in Chandpur
Lightning strike kills man in Netrakona
Most Read News
Indonesia leader says Putin and Xi to attend G20 summit: report
Xi and Putin to attend G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia's Jokowi says
Erdogan warns of 'another Chernobyl' after talks in Ukraine
Sudan: Seasonal floods kill 77 people, destroy 14,500 homes
Saudi doctoral student gets 34 years in prison for tweets
Europe storms: Children among dead in France, Austria and Italy
People queue to buy cheap vegetable oil
Momen urges India to do whatever needed to keep Hasina in power
Borna Coric crashes Nadal's Cincinnati welcome back party
World Assembly of Muslim Youth awarded full free scholarships
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft