Man held with 17 gold bars in Sharsha

JASHORE, Aug 19: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in a drive arrested a man with 17 pieces of gold bars from Ruddropur frontier under Sharsha upazila in the district on Friday. The detained was identified as Monjat Hossain (45), hailed from Putkhali in Benapole port thana of the upazila.

Commander of BGB 21 Lieutenant colonel Muhammad Tanvir Rahman said, on information, a team of the BGB conducted a raid in Ruddropur frontier area this morning and held Monjat Hossain, searching him, they found the gold bars weighing 1 kg 985 grams. -BSS