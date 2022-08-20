Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 12:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Man held with 17 gold bars in Sharsha

Published : Saturday, 20 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 178

JASHORE, Aug 19: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in a drive arrested a man with 17 pieces of gold bars from Ruddropur frontier under Sharsha upazila in the district on Friday. The detained was identified as Monjat Hossain (45), hailed from Putkhali in Benapole port thana of the upazila.
Commander of BGB 21 Lieutenant colonel Muhammad Tanvir Rahman said, on information, a team of the BGB conducted a raid in Ruddropur frontier area this morning and held Monjat Hossain, searching him, they found the gold bars weighing 1 kg 985 grams.     -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man held with 17 gold bars in Sharsha
One held with fake BD and Indian currency notes in C’nawabganj
Electrocution leaves 2 siblings dead in Jashore
Tidal surges may inundate low-lying areas of coastal districts
Two dead, two others missing in Noakhali trawler capsize
2 arrested with firearms in Ctg
2 die inside septic tank in Chandpur
Bangabandhu Foundation pays homage to ‘Father of Nation’ at Tungipara


Latest News
Trawlers capsizes in Bay: 34 fishermen still missing
Suu Kyi could return home after verdicts
Dhaka’s air quality turns 'unhealthy' again
Finnish PM reveals she has taken drug test
Ten dead in Somalia hotel attack
Two held with Phenidyl in Kurigram
BCL leader ‘beats’ RU student, ‘snatches’ money
Chelsea boss given one-game ban after Spurs red card
Child drowns in Chandpur
Lightning strike kills man in Netrakona
Most Read News
Indonesia leader says Putin and Xi to attend G20 summit: report
Xi and Putin to attend G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia's Jokowi says
Erdogan warns of 'another Chernobyl' after talks in Ukraine
Sudan: Seasonal floods kill 77 people, destroy 14,500 homes
Saudi doctoral student gets 34 years in prison for tweets
Europe storms: Children among dead in France, Austria and Italy
People queue to buy cheap vegetable oil
Momen urges India to do whatever needed to keep Hasina in power
Borna Coric crashes Nadal's Cincinnati welcome back party
World Assembly of Muslim Youth awarded full free scholarships
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft