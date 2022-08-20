One held with fake BD and Indian currency notes in C’nawabganj

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Aug 19: Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) on Thursday detained a man with Indian fake currency notes worth Rs 1.87 lakh and Bangladeshi fake currency notes worth Tk 11,950 from Shibganj upazila in Chapainawabganj.

The detainee has been identified as Shamim, 40, a resident of the upazila.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Rab-5 from Chapainawabganj camp conducted a drive in front of Sonamasjid Degree College in Shahbazpur of the upazila around 10:00pm and detained Shamim with the Indian and Bangladeshi fake currency notes, Rab-5 said in a press briefing.

Steps are underway to file a case at Shibganj police station against the detainee, said Rab sources. -UNB





