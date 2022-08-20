Electrocution leaves 2 siblings dead in Jashore

JASHORE, Aug 19: Two minor siblings died after being electrocuted on the rooftop of their house in Bagherpara upazila of Jashore district on Friday.

The ill-fated deceased identified as 14-year-old Abu Hossain Akash and his five-year-old sister Nusrat, were children of Kabir Hossain of Bhaddradanga village in the upazila. Kabir said that although he and family members came home on Thursday from his residence in Jashore city.

"They (children) came in contact with a live electric wire connected to a mortgage signboard of a bank from which I took loan for constructing the house," he said, adding that the accident happened around 11.30am when they were playing on the rooftop. -UNB











