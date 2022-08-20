Two dead, two others missing in Noakhali trawler capsize

NOAKHALI, Aug 19: Two fishermen died and two others went missing after a trawler carrying 16 fishers capsized amid a heavy storm in the Bay of Bengal on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred adjacent to Nijhum Dwip in Hatiya upazila of Noakhali district on Friday morning, said police.

The deceased were identified as Mainuddin, a resident of Amtali village in Jahajmara union of the upazila and Md Raful of Notun Sukhchar village. The missing fishermen are Sharif and Belal.

Local resident Jillur Rahman said a total of 16 fishermen on board 'MB Siraj' fishing boat went to deep sea to catch fish a few days back. They were returning to ghat (an anchoring spot) after the catch on Thursday night.

The trawler was caught in a sudden storm and capsized after arriving in Dhamarchar area adjacent to the Nijhum Dwip around 10:00am on Friday, said he quoting the survivors. 12 of the fishermen managed to swim to another trawler 'MB Yeamin Chowdhury'.

Later, sailors from another trawler 'Lutfullahil Mujib Nishan' found bodies of the Mainuddin and Raful lying inside the trawler that got struck at the char, he said.

Kanchhan Kanti Das, inspector (investigation) of Hatiya Police Station, confirmed the incident.

Locals joined police and Coast Guard to search for the missing people, he said. -UNB

















