2 arrested with firearms in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 19: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained two youths with a one-shooter gun at Uttor Sattah village under Raozan upazila of the district earlier on Friday.

The arrested persons were identified as Md Mobin, 26, son of Abdul Monaf and Jamal Uddin, 28, son of Shofiul Alam, both hailed from Fatikchari upazila of the district.

Being informed, a team of RAB conducted a raid in the area of the upazila and detained Mobin and Monaf, said Nurul Abshar, Senior Assistant Director (Media) of RAB-7. They were handed over to the Raozan thana police along with the arms.

A case filed with the police station against them in this connection. -BSS

















