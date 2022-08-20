2 die inside septic tank in Chandpur

CHANDPUR, Aug 19: Two men suffocated to death after they were allegedly working inside a septic tank without any protective gear at an under-construction building in Matlab Dakshin upazila in Chandpur on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Liton, 36, and Rasel, 26, from Putia village of the upazila.

They entered the septic tank at Baroigaon village around 9:00am.

After a while, the owner of the house found them unconscious inside the tank and informed the police, Md Mohiuddin Mia, officer-in-charge of Matlab Dakshin Police Station, told UNB.

Later fire service officials reached the spot, pulled the men out of the tank and rushed them to a hospital, where they were declared brought dead, Asaduzzaman, station officer of Matlab Fire Service and Civil Defence Station, said.

The bodies were sent to Matlab Dakshin Upazila Health Complex for autopsies, Mohiuddin said.

"Preliminary probe suggests that the duo inhaled poisonous gases and were asphyxiated to death. But we are waiting for detailed autopsy reports," he added. -UNB





