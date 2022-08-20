Bangabandhu Foundation pays homage to ‘Father of Nation’ at Tungipara

GOPALGANJ, Aug 19: Leaders of Bangabandhu Foundation on Friday paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his grave at Tungipara in Gopalganj.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, president of Bangabandhu Foundation, along with other leaders of the organisation placed wreaths at Bangabandhu's grave in the morning.

They offered fateha and raised hands in prayer seeking eternal peace for the departed soul of Bangabandhu and his family members who were killed on the dreadful night of August 15, 1975.

The Executive President of the Central Committee of Bangabandhu Foundation Advocate Moshiur Malek, Vice President Advocate Abdul Khalek Mia and Md Delwar Hossain were present among others. -UNB







