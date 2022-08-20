Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 12:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Chattogram now world’s 64th busiest seaport

Published : Saturday, 20 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 19: The Chattogram seaport became the 64th busiest port among the top 100 container ports across the world.
The ranks have been detected in terms of annual container handling in 2021, according to Lloyd's List, one of oldest shipping journals in the world.
In 2020, the port held the 67th place in the list. The latest edition of Lloyd's List One Hundred Ports was published on August 18, 2022.
Earlier, Chattogram seaport was ranked 70th, 71st, 76th and 87th in the four previous editions of the journal. This year, the port advanced three notches in the latest edition.
According to the report, Chattogram seaport handled a total of 32, 14,548 TEUs (twenty-feet equivalent units) of containers in 2021, up from 28, 39,977 TEUs in the previous year, posting 13.2 percent annual growth in container handling.
Confirming the matter, Chattogram Port Authority Secretary Md Omar Faruk said it is possible as all stakeholders of the port are contributing to its progress. He conveyed thank to everyone for attaining the success.
The success of the port achievement is possible for increasing foreign trade in recent years and government steps of infrastructural development with logistics supply, he added.
Omar Faruk hoped that the position of Chattogram Port on Lloyd's List will advance further.
Mentionable, Chattogram port has been gradually advancing its position on Lloyd's List as one of the world's busiest ports since 2014.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man held with 17 gold bars in Sharsha
One held with fake BD and Indian currency notes in C’nawabganj
Electrocution leaves 2 siblings dead in Jashore
Tidal surges may inundate low-lying areas of coastal districts
Two dead, two others missing in Noakhali trawler capsize
2 arrested with firearms in Ctg
2 die inside septic tank in Chandpur
Bangabandhu Foundation pays homage to ‘Father of Nation’ at Tungipara


Latest News
Trawlers capsizes in Bay: 34 fishermen still missing
Suu Kyi could return home after verdicts
Dhaka’s air quality turns 'unhealthy' again
Finnish PM reveals she has taken drug test
Ten dead in Somalia hotel attack
Two held with Phenidyl in Kurigram
BCL leader ‘beats’ RU student, ‘snatches’ money
Chelsea boss given one-game ban after Spurs red card
Child drowns in Chandpur
Lightning strike kills man in Netrakona
Most Read News
Indonesia leader says Putin and Xi to attend G20 summit: report
Xi and Putin to attend G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia's Jokowi says
Erdogan warns of 'another Chernobyl' after talks in Ukraine
Sudan: Seasonal floods kill 77 people, destroy 14,500 homes
Saudi doctoral student gets 34 years in prison for tweets
Europe storms: Children among dead in France, Austria and Italy
People queue to buy cheap vegetable oil
Momen urges India to do whatever needed to keep Hasina in power
Borna Coric crashes Nadal's Cincinnati welcome back party
World Assembly of Muslim Youth awarded full free scholarships
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft