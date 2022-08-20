President goes to Kishoreganj Monday on 4-day visit

President M Abdul Hamid is set to visit his ancestral district Kishoreganj from August 22-25 on a four-day tour to attend several programmes.

"The President will leave for Kishoreganj on Monday on a four-day visit. He will inspect several development works and hold a series of view-exchange meetings with local representatives, civil society members and professionals at Mithamain, Austagram and Itna," his press secretary Md Joynal Abedin said on Friday.

On the day, the head of the state will leave for Kishoreganj by a helicopter around 3:30pm. After reaching Mithamain, he will be given a guard of honor at Mithamain Dak Bungalow around 4:00pm.

He will participate in a view-exchange meeting with local dignitaries and public leaders at Rashtrapati Md Abdul Hamid Auditorium at Mithamain around 7:30pm.

On August 23, the President will visit various development works, including the Rashtrapati Abdul Hamid Foundation of Mithamain upazila around 11:00am.

After that, he is scheduled to leave for Austagram upazila from Mithamin by road. He will visit various developmental works on reaching Austragram. -BSS







