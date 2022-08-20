Beware of communal violence instigators, says Info Minister

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Joint General Secretary of Awami League, Dr Hasan Mahmud on Friday urged the people of walks of life to beware of those who instigate communal violence.

"This country was created under the leadership of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, by the blood of Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists and Christians. Everyone should be careful so that no one can destroy the peace by instigating communal violence in a peaceful country," said Hasan, addressing the Mahashova Yatra on the occasion of Janmashtami in Chattogram on Friday.

He said, Bangladesh was formed to create a non-communal state after coming out of the religion-dominated system of Pakistan. But there are political parties in Bangladesh who capitalise on communalism and engage in politics. "They give communal slogans during elections, abuse the Awami League and say we are a party of 'Hindus'. We are the party of all the people - Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, Christians. Bangladesh Awami League is a party of all the people."

Former Mayor and General Secretary of Chattogram city Awami League (AL) AJM Nasir Uddin inaugurated the function.

Mikel Dey, convenor of Janmastami Udjapan Parishad Chattogram, presided over the function while Commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Krishna Pada Roy, Sree Sree Janmashtami Udjapan Parishad Bangladesh (SSJUPB) Central President industrialist Sukumar Chowdhury, its Central General Secretary Engineer Prabir Kumar Sen and different religious organisations, professional bodies and public representatives attended the function.

Hasan Mahmud said, no one will suffer from inferiority in this country composed of people of all religions. "You are born on the soil of this country; you will resist if someone hurts you. Awami League is by your side, and the government intends to remain by your side."

At the end of the meeting, he handed over cheques of Tk 50,000 from the Ministry of Social Welfare to 320 unwell people in the district.

Mayor of Chittagong City Corporation, Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Member of Parliament Didarul Alam, General Secretary of Metropolitan Awami League, former mayor AJM Nasir, were present at the programme under the chairmanship of Chittagong Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mominur Rahman.







