Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 12:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

M3 exibition begins at Drik Gallery

Published : Saturday, 20 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 208
Stuff Correspondent

Visitors watching art works of international travelling exhibition titled "Let no one mistake us for the fruit of violence" at the Drik Gallery in the city on Friday. photo: observer

Visitors watching art works of international travelling exhibition titled "Let no one mistake us for the fruit of violence" at the Drik Gallery in the city on Friday. photo: observer

As part of the ongoing M3: Man, Male and Masculinity regional project, the Goethe-Institut Bangladesh along with the Drik Picture Library has organized an international travelling exhibition titled "Let no one mistake us for the fruit of violence", curated by Vidisha Fadescha happening at the Drik Gallery in the premises of Panthapath's DrikPath Bhaban, says a press release.
The exhibition that illustrates various violences of gender constructions, patriarchal forms of aggression on bodies more vulnerable was inaugurated at 4.00pm on Friday with guest speakers Dilara Begum Jolly, a Bangladeshi sculptor, painter and a print and installation artist, Joydeb Roaja, an indegenious artist from Chittagong Hill Tracts and Ashfika Rahman, a contemporary visual artist whose work is being presented in the exhibition. The Director of the Goethe-Institut Bangladesh and photographer and founder of Drik Picture Library also kept their opening speeches about the show.
"The exhibition began as a part of our ongoing M3; Man, Male, Masculine Project which includes Bangladesh and five other institutes in India. Together we wanted to work with the themes that question our existing ideas on masculinity. Along with the exhibition, we also had workshops with children and comics books produced under the project," said the Director of the Goethe-Institut Bangladesh, Dr Kirsten Hackenbroch.
The exhibition is open to the public from 3:00pm to 8:00pm every day from August 19-30, 2022.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man held with 17 gold bars in Sharsha
One held with fake BD and Indian currency notes in C’nawabganj
Electrocution leaves 2 siblings dead in Jashore
Tidal surges may inundate low-lying areas of coastal districts
Two dead, two others missing in Noakhali trawler capsize
2 arrested with firearms in Ctg
2 die inside septic tank in Chandpur
Bangabandhu Foundation pays homage to ‘Father of Nation’ at Tungipara


Latest News
Trawlers capsizes in Bay: 34 fishermen still missing
Suu Kyi could return home after verdicts
Dhaka’s air quality turns 'unhealthy' again
Finnish PM reveals she has taken drug test
Ten dead in Somalia hotel attack
Two held with Phenidyl in Kurigram
BCL leader ‘beats’ RU student, ‘snatches’ money
Chelsea boss given one-game ban after Spurs red card
Child drowns in Chandpur
Lightning strike kills man in Netrakona
Most Read News
Indonesia leader says Putin and Xi to attend G20 summit: report
Xi and Putin to attend G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia's Jokowi says
Erdogan warns of 'another Chernobyl' after talks in Ukraine
Sudan: Seasonal floods kill 77 people, destroy 14,500 homes
Saudi doctoral student gets 34 years in prison for tweets
Europe storms: Children among dead in France, Austria and Italy
People queue to buy cheap vegetable oil
Momen urges India to do whatever needed to keep Hasina in power
Borna Coric crashes Nadal's Cincinnati welcome back party
World Assembly of Muslim Youth awarded full free scholarships
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft