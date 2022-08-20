M3 exibition begins at Drik Gallery



Visitors watching art works of international travelling exhibition titled "Let no one mistake us for the fruit of violence" at the Drik Gallery in the city on Friday. photo: observer

The exhibition that illustrates various violences of gender constructions, patriarchal forms of aggression on bodies more vulnerable was inaugurated at 4.00pm on Friday with guest speakers Dilara Begum Jolly, a Bangladeshi sculptor, painter and a print and installation artist, Joydeb Roaja, an indegenious artist from Chittagong Hill Tracts and Ashfika Rahman, a contemporary visual artist whose work is being presented in the exhibition. The Director of the Goethe-Institut Bangladesh and photographer and founder of Drik Picture Library also kept their opening speeches about the show.

"The exhibition began as a part of our ongoing M3; Man, Male, Masculine Project which includes Bangladesh and five other institutes in India. Together we wanted to work with the themes that question our existing ideas on masculinity. Along with the exhibition, we also had workshops with children and comics books produced under the project," said the Director of the Goethe-Institut Bangladesh, Dr Kirsten Hackenbroch.

The exhibition is open to the public from 3:00pm to 8:00pm every day from August 19-30, 2022.









