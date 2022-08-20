Activate Agri Meteorological Information Board in Thakurgaon

Dear

According to the rules, various agricultural weather information should be kept up to date on the board. But the boards were never operational in Thakurgaon. Agricultural Meteorological Information Boards were set up in different unions of Thakurgaon like other parts of the country to convey reliable information on agricultural meteorology to the farmers.



The board has various charts of agricultural weather updates for the previous and next three days. Rain gauge and solar panels have been installed on the roof of the building. But these are of no use to the farmers. Information board equipment has become useless due to lack of use.



Through this board, there is a system to collect and publish information on 10 topics including rainfall, temperature, humidity, wind flow, storm forecast, and daylight hours. According to the rules, this board is supposed to keep up-to-date agricultural weather information for the previous and next three days, but it was never active in Thakurgaon. Automatic rain gauge meters and solar panels have become useless.



