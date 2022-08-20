Climate change drought, food, insecurity and violence against women



PARVEZ BABUL



Anyway, climate change, drought, floods, poverty, hunger, malnutrition, food insecurity - natural and human-made disasters/ calamities are vicious cycles, cross-cutting, and pressing issues that those must be resolved soon. The poor people do not have enough tools or ways to prevent those. So the measures to overcome the vicious cycles are to get rid of those through appropriate holistic approaches from the government and development partners. The main theme of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations is: no one is left behind. It means everyone and every life must be counted equally. So everyone means each and everybody irrespective of poor, rich, race, nation, gender, color, women, men and children.



Research shows that women are the key to food and nutrition security. Yet unfortunately poor women of Asia, Africa and other developing countries are the victims of vicious cycles that they suffer more from double burden of food insecurity, malnutrition and violence. In addition, children of those poor families are malnourished. They are too weak to get proper education they drop out from the schools.



Food insecurity drives violence against women. There are many reasons of it include hungry people are angry people. Food insecurity and malnutrition push the women and children to sickness, even death and suicide. They do not get adequate nutritious food so the optimal food is their day dream. The relevant government agencies and stakeholders must put an end to all of the vicious cycles, because those push the nation back, far from development.



The World Food Programme (WFP) of the United Nations mentioned in its recently-published report: Sate of Food Security and Nutrition 2022 that 2022 is a year of unprecedented hunger. The report clearly marked that we are now only eight years away from 2030, but the distance to reach many of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2 (Two) targets is growing wider each year. There are indeed efforts to make progress towards SDG 2, yet they are proving insufficient in the face of a more challenging and uncertain context.



The intensification of the major drivers behind recent food insecurity and malnutrition trends (i.e. conflict, climate extremes and economic shocks) combined with the high cost of nutritious foods and growing inequalities will continue to challenge food security and nutrition. This will be the case until agri-food systems are transformed, become more resilient and are delivering lower cost nutritious foods and affordable healthy diets for all, sustainably and inclusively.



It is possible to allocate public budgets more cost-effectively and efficiently to help reduce the cost of healthy diets. Hunger affected 46 million more people in 2021 compared to 2020, and a total of 150 million more people since 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.



WFP executive director David Beasley said, "There is a real danger these numbers will climb even higher in the months ahead. The global price spikes in food, fuel and fertilizers that we are seeing as a result of the crisis in Ukraine threaten to push countries around the world into famine. The result will be global destabilization, starvation, and mass migration on an unprecedented scale. We have to act today to avert this looming catastrophe."



Every year, 11 million people die due to unhealthy diets. We must work together to achieve the 2030 global nutrition targets, to fight hunger and malnutrition, and to ensure that food is a source of health for all. Violence is worsening because women must trek further to find water and girls are being married off because families are struggling with getting resources.



The concept note of the forum reads that more than half around 60 percent of the world's population lives in Asia. The livelihoods of 50 percent of the region's rural population depend on rain-fed agriculture, livestock, and forestry. The Special Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (Special Report on Climate Change and Land, 2019) also indicates that both extreme weather events and slow-onset processes were underestimated in the past. According to the IPCC Assessment in 2021 South Asia's weather hazards are intensifying and more people are being exposed to weather hazards due to the ongoing urbanization and increase in population. South and Southeast Asian countries are among those most prone to natural resource degradation due to intensive human activities and environmental changes.



Moreover, producing additional food on limited land and providing economic access to food at the household level to ensure food security will likely continue to be major challenges. The ICIMOD is collaborating with hydro-meteorological and agricultural institutions in the Hindu Kush Himalaya through it's SERVIR Hindu Kush Himalaya (SERVIR-HKH) has established the Regional Drought Monitoring and Outlook System for South Asia. So early warning and early action are must to prevent drought and ensure zero hunger.

The writer is a radio storyteller,

poet, journalist, author and

activist in Bangladesh.

























Economic inequality is evident in the society for many years. When many people do not have enough food for two days, some have accumulated a mountain of wealth. In fact, people in the world have been divided into two classes, the proletariat and the all-consuming. In a capitalist society, the rich get richer, and the condition of the poor continues to deteriorate. The gaps between the rich and the poor and the multifaceted process of exploitation have ravaged the world. The affront to humanity is irremediable. But the prevailing social system is completely silent in this regard. This society is permanently controlled by vested interests. Therefore, in this society, the cry of the poor only ends up banging its head against the lifeless wall.Anyway, climate change, drought, floods, poverty, hunger, malnutrition, food insecurity - natural and human-made disasters/ calamities are vicious cycles, cross-cutting, and pressing issues that those must be resolved soon. The poor people do not have enough tools or ways to prevent those. So the measures to overcome the vicious cycles are to get rid of those through appropriate holistic approaches from the government and development partners. The main theme of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations is: no one is left behind. It means everyone and every life must be counted equally. So everyone means each and everybody irrespective of poor, rich, race, nation, gender, color, women, men and children.Research shows that women are the key to food and nutrition security. Yet unfortunately poor women of Asia, Africa and other developing countries are the victims of vicious cycles that they suffer more from double burden of food insecurity, malnutrition and violence. In addition, children of those poor families are malnourished. They are too weak to get proper education they drop out from the schools.Food insecurity drives violence against women. There are many reasons of it include hungry people are angry people. Food insecurity and malnutrition push the women and children to sickness, even death and suicide. They do not get adequate nutritious food so the optimal food is their day dream. The relevant government agencies and stakeholders must put an end to all of the vicious cycles, because those push the nation back, far from development.The World Food Programme (WFP) of the United Nations mentioned in its recently-published report: Sate of Food Security and Nutrition 2022 that 2022 is a year of unprecedented hunger. The report clearly marked that we are now only eight years away from 2030, but the distance to reach many of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2 (Two) targets is growing wider each year. There are indeed efforts to make progress towards SDG 2, yet they are proving insufficient in the face of a more challenging and uncertain context.The intensification of the major drivers behind recent food insecurity and malnutrition trends (i.e. conflict, climate extremes and economic shocks) combined with the high cost of nutritious foods and growing inequalities will continue to challenge food security and nutrition. This will be the case until agri-food systems are transformed, become more resilient and are delivering lower cost nutritious foods and affordable healthy diets for all, sustainably and inclusively.It is possible to allocate public budgets more cost-effectively and efficiently to help reduce the cost of healthy diets. Hunger affected 46 million more people in 2021 compared to 2020, and a total of 150 million more people since 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.WFP executive director David Beasley said, "There is a real danger these numbers will climb even higher in the months ahead. The global price spikes in food, fuel and fertilizers that we are seeing as a result of the crisis in Ukraine threaten to push countries around the world into famine. The result will be global destabilization, starvation, and mass migration on an unprecedented scale. We have to act today to avert this looming catastrophe."Every year, 11 million people die due to unhealthy diets. We must work together to achieve the 2030 global nutrition targets, to fight hunger and malnutrition, and to ensure that food is a source of health for all. Violence is worsening because women must trek further to find water and girls are being married off because families are struggling with getting resources.The concept note of the forum reads that more than half around 60 percent of the world's population lives in Asia. The livelihoods of 50 percent of the region's rural population depend on rain-fed agriculture, livestock, and forestry. The Special Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (Special Report on Climate Change and Land, 2019) also indicates that both extreme weather events and slow-onset processes were underestimated in the past. According to the IPCC Assessment in 2021 South Asia's weather hazards are intensifying and more people are being exposed to weather hazards due to the ongoing urbanization and increase in population. South and Southeast Asian countries are among those most prone to natural resource degradation due to intensive human activities and environmental changes.Moreover, producing additional food on limited land and providing economic access to food at the household level to ensure food security will likely continue to be major challenges. The ICIMOD is collaborating with hydro-meteorological and agricultural institutions in the Hindu Kush Himalaya through it's SERVIR Hindu Kush Himalaya (SERVIR-HKH) has established the Regional Drought Monitoring and Outlook System for South Asia. So early warning and early action are must to prevent drought and ensure zero hunger.The writer is a radio storyteller,poet, journalist, author andactivist in Bangladesh.