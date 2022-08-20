Remembering Bangabandhu



Alaul Alam



The assassination of Bangabandhu was a great blow to the Bengali nation. The whole nation was unprepared to hear such a shocking news that their dearest leader Bangabandhu was murdered in a cold blood. After the killing of Bangabandhu for many years the whole nation was misled by the evil designers. Even in the independent Bangladesh people were helpless as the evil power steered the country following the ideology of Pakistan.



Bangabandhu was not a leader by chance. He was a born leader. Not merely in Bangladesh, his name has been written in the world history as one of the most humane global leaders. TheBengali is a fortunate nation that they have got the leader like Bangabandhu.



His humane qualities were more than those what we usually see in a great leader. He is the greatest Bengali of the thousand years. With his charismatic power he could close the black chapter of thousand years of oppression the Bengali had endured.



Bangabandhu and Bangladesh are the two inseparable entities and the identity of Bangladesh.



Unlike many Bangabandhu prophesized that Pakistan would no more reflect the rights of the Bengalis. The prediction of Bangabandhu was completely true when we noticed their unequal treatment with the people of this territory. The frustration of the Bengalis deepened when the Pakistani rulers were sparing no stone unturned to snatch away our mother tongue and imposed Urdhu to be the only language of Pakistan.



Throughout his life Bangabandhu fought for the political, economic and cultural emancipation of the people and never thought of his personal happiness. The vision of this great leader was only serving the humanity irrespective of their caste and creed that made him a man of extraordinary sensitivity. His proactive social consciousness and paramount dedication for politics have made him an unquestionable leader of Bangladesh.



Bangabandhu prepared the nation to fight against all odds of the Pakistani rulers. The historic7th March speech was a road map of Bangabandhu which inspired thousands of people to jump up liberation war. With his great leadership the Bengali nation could compel the Pakistani army to surrender. Bangladesh took the place in the world map as an independent country on 16 December 1971.



Remembering Bangabandhu



But no challenges could halt his march towards the prosperity of the country. Bangabandhu was such a great soul who knew how to change the fortune of his people despite challenges everywhere. To feed the people and create working opportunities for them he prioritized agriculture and industrialization.



He was the pioneer of introducing modern agriculture in Bangladesh. He trained the farmers and engaged the educated people in this sector to boost up sustainable agricultural production. Distributing seed saplings free of cost, introducing rationing schemes, exempting tax for the farmers, etc. helped open up possibilities in agriculture.



In case of fostering industrializations not only he nationalized many mills and factories but also reopened the damaged mills and factories with a view to accelerating industrial productivity and creating employment for many to survive.



As a luminous political leader Bangabandhu earned sky-rocketing fame in the national and international arena. His worldwide reputation helped him establish quick diplomatic relations among the nations.



The foreign policy of Bangabandhu included peaceful co-existence, mutual cooperation, non-interference in internal affairs and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty. Apart from aids from many foreign states in a shorter possible time Bangabandhu was able to get the recognition from almost all the countries along with the membership of the world organizations.



He prioritized on the education sector with a rapid response. He undertook the comprehensive education scheme at every level of education. His initiatives included the modernization of the country's education along with quality education for every student. He formed the first education commission and asked them to recommend strategies for effective education system that would help come true the dream of Bangabandhu to make the country into the "Sonar Bangla'. He brought huge modification in all levels of education and established more educational institutions.



Bangabandhu introduced research-based higher education. During his regime four universities including Dhaka University, Rajshahi University, Chittagong University, and Jahangirnagar University were given autonomy to make teachers and students grow amid free thinking culture through promulgation of 1973 order.



On top of that, Bangabandhu established a number of research institutes to make the nation intellectually advanced. The institute of Bangladesh Studies under Rajshahi University is one of the research institutes founded by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. For allocation and monitoring of grants to the universities he established the University Grants Commission.



Bangabandhu contributed enormously to rebuild the country's communication system. During his regime many roads and high ways were rebuilt, which were completely damaged during the liberation war. It is evidenced that some 295 damaged railway bridges along with 16 mile broad gauge and 63 mile meter gauge rail lines were rebuilt. Bangabandhu in his first two years of regime rebuilt 274 road brides and 97 new road bridges. Many big and small bridges adjacent to Dhaka Aricha Highway were built during his rule. Again, he established Bangladesh Biman and started the construction work of the Kurmitola International Airport (now Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport).



Bangabandhu directed local pharmaceuticals companies to produce all kinds of medicines in the country. To ensure medical education in the country he established Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgery (BCPS) through 1972 ordinance. On the priority basis, apart from establishing hospitals in every district and thane health complex under every district he nationalized all chartable dispensaries across the country. Constituting directorate of family planning in 1973 to control the population was his another landmark step.



Bangabandhu in his three years of regime took a war-ravaged country with its zero state of economy to a height. His adopted strategies and prudent stewardship created enormous possibilities in the country. He dreamed of turning Bangladesh into 'Sonar Bangla'. Unfortunately, his dream of building 'Sonar Bangla' left unfinished because of his brutal assassination . His worthy daughter our honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working relentlessly to materialize the dream of Bangabandhu in building 'Sonar Bangla'. In the last five decades the country has made remarkable progress in every sector which hints at that we are on right track with our development.

Alaul Alam teaches at Prime University. He is also a research scholar at the IBS























