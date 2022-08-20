Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 12:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Urgent actions needed to address abnormal price hike

Published : Saturday, 20 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 267
Matiur Rahman

Matiur Rahman

Matiur Rahman

There is no denying that the price hike is now the most talked about topic. The prices of daily essentials have increased dramatically due to the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, the war between Russia and Ukraine, US sanctions, and increased fuel prices worldwide. Bangladesh is no exception, and the country's ordinary people are now in distressed condition.

Experts are intensely discussing the reasons for the increase in commodity prices and its impact on the lives of ordinary people. They say that due to rising commodity prices, households on fixed incomes are cutting back on meat, fish and eggs and planning to spend less on key sectors such as health and education to keep spending in line with income.

Commodity prices were already high, and the latest record hike in fuel prices has pushed them higher, leaving low-income families struggling to maintain food supplies. Eggs are the main source of protein for low-income people whose prices have increased higher than at any other time.

Statistics show that fuel prices have risen by up to 75 per cent in several rounds since November last year (2021), and costs of essential commodities have risen by at least 40 per cent over the previous eight months due to the dollar shortage.

Apart from major staple food items like rice, dal, flour, oil, fish, meat, green chilli, and vegetables, the prices of various household essentials also increased. While low and fixed-income earners are the immediate victims of the rising cost of living, lower and middle-income earners also feel the acute impact.

Economists say that when the price of daily necessities rises disproportionately with income, people with low and fixed incomes cut back on education and health care first. They stop consuming nutritious foods like meat, fish, and fruits and turn to sugary foods like rice and potatoes. This increases the risk of creating a malnourished generation in the country in the long run.

A recently published report has mentioned that 17 million married women aged 15 to 49 are malnourished in the country. On the other hand, another report noted that many children in the country are suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM). Especially in the last year, the prevalence of this acute level of malnutrition among children has increased significantly. At the same time, the number of children admitted to the hospital has also increased.

According to government statistics, the number of severely malnourished children coming to the country's hospitals for treatment increased by more than 72 per cent in 2021 compared to the previous year. So there is no doubt that the recent increase in commodity prices will further increase malnutrition among women and children. And we all know that undernourished populations are less productive.

Indeed, the Corona pandemic, the war between Russia and Ukraine, and the fuel price hike have put the country's economy in crisis. Also, due to the deficit in export-import, decreasing remittance flow has created pressure on foreign currency reserves.

The government has increased fuel prices to save reserves. The government has also reduced electricity generation and provided load shedding. It has an impact on public life. Transport fares to food, education, medical etc. sectors have been affected. In these circumstances, many unscrupulous traders are increasing the price of daily commodities making life miserable. There is anger and discontent among ordinary people. So the government should take effective measures in this regard now.

Experts say that this increasing pressure of rising commodity prices on low and fixed-income people needs to be curbed as soon as possible. Non-governmental organizations and banks should increase the flow of money at the village level. So that ordinary people can improve their productivity.

Above all, strict action should be taken to bring the unscrupulous traders under control. Market monitoring should be strengthened. If necessary, law and order forces can be assigned a specific responsibility.

The government should fix the price of each product. It is now mandatory by law to show the list the prices of products in shops. The Ministry of Law assists the Ministry of Commerce in implementing this Act. Apart from this, dishonest traders should be punished through the mobile courts of the country. By doing this, the price of goods and other essential commodities will come under the purchasing power of ordinary people.

However, the government and ordinary people should be aware of the price of goods. A social movement should be formed to prevent the increase in commodity prices. The government should help bring the dishonest and profiteering traders under the law.

The opposition political parties should realize the actual situation and come forward with the cooperation of the ordinary people. The mass media should play an effective role in making dishonest traders aware. Experts believe it is possible to control the increase in commodity prices with the cooperation of the government, opposition parties, mass media, ordinary people and the business community. Nowadays, it is the most desired and expectation of the country's common people.

The writer is a researcher and development worker


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Activate Agri Meteorological Information Board in Thakurgaon
The Palestinian misuse, and Zionist abuse, of the Holocaust
Climate change drought, food, insecurity and violence against women
Remembering Bangabandhu
Urgent actions needed to address abnormal price hike
Rising inflation & post-pandemic consumer behaviour
Letter To the Editor
World continues to ignore Gaza’s never ending state of trauma


Latest News
Trawlers capsizes in Bay: 34 fishermen still missing
Suu Kyi could return home after verdicts
Dhaka’s air quality turns 'unhealthy' again
Finnish PM reveals she has taken drug test
Ten dead in Somalia hotel attack
Two held with Phenidyl in Kurigram
BCL leader ‘beats’ RU student, ‘snatches’ money
Chelsea boss given one-game ban after Spurs red card
Child drowns in Chandpur
Lightning strike kills man in Netrakona
Most Read News
Indonesia leader says Putin and Xi to attend G20 summit: report
Xi and Putin to attend G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia's Jokowi says
Erdogan warns of 'another Chernobyl' after talks in Ukraine
Sudan: Seasonal floods kill 77 people, destroy 14,500 homes
Saudi doctoral student gets 34 years in prison for tweets
Europe storms: Children among dead in France, Austria and Italy
People queue to buy cheap vegetable oil
Momen urges India to do whatever needed to keep Hasina in power
Borna Coric crashes Nadal's Cincinnati welcome back party
World Assembly of Muslim Youth awarded full free scholarships
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft