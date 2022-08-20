Urgent actions needed to address abnormal price hike



Matiur Rahman



Experts are intensely discussing the reasons for the increase in commodity prices and its impact on the lives of ordinary people. They say that due to rising commodity prices, households on fixed incomes are cutting back on meat, fish and eggs and planning to spend less on key sectors such as health and education to keep spending in line with income.



Commodity prices were already high, and the latest record hike in fuel prices has pushed them higher, leaving low-income families struggling to maintain food supplies. Eggs are the main source of protein for low-income people whose prices have increased higher than at any other time.



Statistics show that fuel prices have risen by up to 75 per cent in several rounds since November last year (2021), and costs of essential commodities have risen by at least 40 per cent over the previous eight months due to the dollar shortage.



Apart from major staple food items like rice, dal, flour, oil, fish, meat, green chilli, and vegetables, the prices of various household essentials also increased. While low and fixed-income earners are the immediate victims of the rising cost of living, lower and middle-income earners also feel the acute impact.



Economists say that when the price of daily necessities rises disproportionately with income, people with low and fixed incomes cut back on education and health care first. They stop consuming nutritious foods like meat, fish, and fruits and turn to sugary foods like rice and potatoes. This increases the risk of creating a malnourished generation in the country in the long run.



A recently published report has mentioned that 17 million married women aged 15 to 49 are malnourished in the country. On the other hand, another report noted that many children in the country are suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM). Especially in the last year, the prevalence of this acute level of malnutrition among children has increased significantly. At the same time, the number of children admitted to the hospital has also increased.



According to government statistics, the number of severely malnourished children coming to the country's hospitals for treatment increased by more than 72 per cent in 2021 compared to the previous year. So there is no doubt that the recent increase in commodity prices will further increase malnutrition among women and children. And we all know that undernourished populations are less productive.



Indeed, the Corona pandemic, the war between Russia and Ukraine, and the fuel price hike have put the country's economy in crisis. Also, due to the deficit in export-import, decreasing remittance flow has created pressure on foreign currency reserves.



The government has increased fuel prices to save reserves. The government has also reduced electricity generation and provided load shedding. It has an impact on public life. Transport fares to food, education, medical etc. sectors have been affected. In these circumstances, many unscrupulous traders are increasing the price of daily commodities making life miserable. There is anger and discontent among ordinary people. So the government should take effective measures in this regard now.



Experts say that this increasing pressure of rising commodity prices on low and fixed-income people needs to be curbed as soon as possible. Non-governmental organizations and banks should increase the flow of money at the village level. So that ordinary people can improve their productivity.



Above all, strict action should be taken to bring the unscrupulous traders under control. Market monitoring should be strengthened. If necessary, law and order forces can be assigned a specific responsibility.



The government should fix the price of each product. It is now mandatory by law to show the list the prices of products in shops. The Ministry of Law assists the Ministry of Commerce in implementing this Act. Apart from this, dishonest traders should be punished through the mobile courts of the country. By doing this, the price of goods and other essential commodities will come under the purchasing power of ordinary people.



However, the government and ordinary people should be aware of the price of goods. A social movement should be formed to prevent the increase in commodity prices. The government should help bring the dishonest and profiteering traders under the law.



The opposition political parties should realize the actual situation and come forward with the cooperation of the ordinary people. The mass media should play an effective role in making dishonest traders aware. Experts believe it is possible to control the increase in commodity prices with the cooperation of the government, opposition parties, mass media, ordinary people and the business community. Nowadays, it is the most desired and expectation of the country's common people.



The writer is a researcher and development worker



